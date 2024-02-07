The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024

-Sutton is breaking my heart over Merce and her dad. I just want to hug her.

-Why isn’t Crystal wearing flowers?

-This memorial is really getting to me tonight. I am tearing up right along with Sutton.

-The women letting the negativity in their lives go is such a powerful moment.

-Erika needs to realize people think she was wrong in the whole earring/Tom debacle.

-Dorit’s dress looks like she is attempting to audition for Dancing With the Stars.

-Do not have the Pope sign a document made me laugh so hard.

-Kyle lets Mau just pay the bills? I know they are traditional, but I would think she would want to know what was going on since she has a lot of her own money/investments.

-Not knowing what is going on with bills is a bad idea. Did we learn nothing from Teresa?

-Kyle’s dress looks more like a red-orange dress. She also could have gotten a red dress somewhere.

-So….Kyle no longer drinks, so she can no longer do splits? Or were the splits a drunk party trick? Did she forget how to do splits? What does one have to do with the other?

-Erika opening up about the releasing ceremony and what she went through is actually very interesting.

-Door invites to Erika’s premiere is so on brand. However, she should have invited everyone.

-Those Spanish dancers are hot, hot, HOT!

-Of course, the women are going on stage to dance.

-I love Garcelle, but those shoes she got are not it and not worth over 2 grand….I think I saw a similar pair in the clearance rack at DSW circa 2000.

-Kyle seems to be going through so much with Mau and Dorit. Her marriage is falling apart and she and Dorit are drifting apart AND her best friend died. That is a lot to go through in a short amount of time.

-More next week, stay tuned!

