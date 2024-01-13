Breaking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 12/20/2023

-Crystal’s daughter is adorable.

-Sutton’s date Sal seems like an older version of Howard Wolowitz.

-These women really need to STOP with Sutton’s health issues. It is disgusting and ignorant. I know people with this very issue and it is a VERY real thing. Annemarie is giving very false, very dangerous information.

-Dorit seems very confused about the K tattoo Morgan got…as are the rest of us.

-I never thought that we would see Erika and Garcelle getting along, but here we are.

-Sutton arriving to the meeting as a surprise for Erika was not what I expected. I knew it wasn’t Denise, but thought it would be Camille.

-Sutton wanting to give Denise’s OnlyFans money is sweet in an odd way.

-Garcelle and Denise’s friendship is so sweet.

-Now, is this OnlyFans new pictures of Denise or can she just upload pictures of her from her past? I have no clue how all this works.

-I am so confused as to why Dorit and Kyle have beef? Dorit feels left behind while Kyle is upset over the reunion….but it seems like there is something more happening.

-I agree with Crystal, having no food left over means you are a bad host….or didn’t make enough food. I always have enough for people to have seconds, thirds and food to bring home.

-At least Nia, whomever she may be, is smart enough to stay out of the drama.

-If it is cold and you don’t want to see Denise, why did you go, Erika?

-What would Denise have to gain by lying about being sick, Dorit? She sounded super sick. I knew people who had this very virus and sounded the same way/felt as sick as Denise seemed. So, just….STOP.

-Nobody seems to want to be at this party and honestly they are all being super rude to Crystal.

-Sutton’s dress is beautiful. Maybe not weather appropriate, but I would wear it.

-Sutton and her driver was not on my bingo card, but here we are.

-Why are we still on Magic Mike-Gate? Also, I didn’t expect Nia to bring it up after how she said she wouldn’t before.

-Garcelle is a great friend for defending Sutton and keeping Dorit from embarrassing her.

-Sutton repeating the same question is annoying, but Dorit is beating around the bush, which is even more annoying.

-Garcelle apologizing to Sutton for bringing up the driver is so classy of her.

-Has Garcelle ever said she liked Dorit? She seems to just tolerate her for the show and at events. Dorit is also rude to her for no reason and I can see where her ignorance can be irritating.

-I am SO glad Erika is defending Garcelle after the way Dorit treated her.

-Dorit really needs to learn how to keep her mouth shut.

-Crystal is proving to be a good Housewife and friend this season, I am so glad she and Sutton are getting closer.

-Kyle needs to STOP with this Sutton hate….she is beyond rude at this point.

-I am glad Denise is defending Sutton too and willing to call Dorit out for her behavior.

-Kyle lied about something Denise said just to cause drama. If she was going to cause drama, she could have at least gotten the quote correct.

-Sami (Denise’s daughter) is now of age to be on OnlyFans, so it is really none of Erika’s business what she is doing.

-This fight with Denise and Erika makes no sense and seems so random.

-More next year….stay tuned!

