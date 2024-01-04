Breaking
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
Letterkenny Final Season Preview
Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/31/2023
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
The Marvels Final Preview
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview
Pay or Die Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/11/2023
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/12/2023
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/2/2023
The Voice Finale Guests Announced
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/15/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Unsung Hero Preview
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/12/2023
CBS News to Air Warming Signs
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023
Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date Announced
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married
How to Have Your Emily in Paris Moment
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Holly Madison Returns to ID
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Gen V Special Preview
Thu. Jan 4th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024 #Bravo #Bravo Tv #Recap #rhop #the real housewives of potomac #The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Mia Thornton -- (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023

-If nobody wants to go on this trip, then why are they even bothering to go?

-They are all working together for evil….WTF does that even mean?

-Nneka’s confessional dress is so pretty.

-Learning about the Nigerian culture is so fascinating. I am really curious to see what else we learn about it this season.

-I am definitely not happy with the dismissive way Nneka’s doctor spoke to her….his attitude pissed me off.

-Gordon being ‘voted’ out of the family business sounds like it was a mobster kind of thing or they were on Survivor.

-The fact that one of Mia and Gordon’s family members died by suicide over this business issue is so heartbreaking….I have no words.

-Divvying up the cars based on astrological signs is…..an interesting choice.

-Those penthouse rooms laden with food and drinks….what a dream!

-This pie talk has me all sorts of confused.

-The rooms also have gift bags? Drama or no, I want to vacation with these ladies!

-If these women hate Candiace so much, why do they continue to hang out with her?

-Popsicles in champagne and or tequila? I never would have thought of this, but it is an interesting concept.

-This Holy Ghost stuff is so confusing…..

-Phone records, shrines, in-laws….what the hell is happening?

-More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  America's Got Talent Recap for 9/19/2023

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your SupperThe Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your Supper The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Jiminy CricketsThe Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Jiminy Crickets https://www.tvgrapevine.com/2021/07/the-real-housewives-of-potomac-recap-for-jiminy-crickets/The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 8/1/2021 Default ThumbnailThe Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for The Rumor Mill

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/31/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023

Previews videos

Letterkenny Final Season Preview

Celebrity Death

Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023