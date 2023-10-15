Snake Oil Recap for 10/11/2023
-Jorge and Susan are this week’s contestants on Snake Oil. They are paired with Jay Pharoah and Bethenny Frankel, respectively.
-The first product is Al Dente, which is a floating timer that guarantees perfectly cooked pasta every time…all while playing music.
-Doggily Ever After is a doggie wedding service.
-Susan and Bethenny grill the inventors before investing $6,500 in Al Dente. Jorge and Jay have the chance to poach Doggily Ever After.
-Al Dente is REAL!
-Jorge and Jay did not poach.
-My Heart is Yours is a necklace that contains the heart of a rat.
-Ash and Sketch allows people to make sketches with loved ones ashes in an Etch a Sketch.
-Both inventors are questioned before investing $10,000 into Ash and Sketch. Susan and Bethenny have the chance to poach My Heart is Yours.
-ETCH AND SKETCH IS A SNAKE OIL!!
-Susan and Bethenny did not poach.
-Tap that Ass is a horse beer keg.
-Grocery vest helps you carry 200 lbs of groceries in one trip.
-The guys invest in Grocery Vest for $35.000.
-Kuma Comfort is a teddy bear body pillow….that hugs you back and has a heartbeat.
-Rodeo Core is an adult horsie ride toy that doubles as a core workout.
-Susan and Bethenny think Rodeo Core is real and invest $50,000.
-Grocery Vest is REAL! The guys now have $75,000.
-Rodeo Core is REAL and the ladies have $106,500…..and will go to the Snake Pit.
-Snake Pit time! The ladies are presented with five products that they must decide are real or fake.
-Susan thinks the Shower Lounger and is snake oil.
-Bike Pretty–REAL!
-Baby Synthesizer–REAL!
-Chilly Toothpaste–REAL!
-Shower Lounger–SNAKE OIL!
-Pan Buddy–REAL!
-THE LADIES WIN a total of $206,500!!!
-More next week, stay tuned!!!