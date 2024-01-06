Breaking
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
The Space Race Sneak Peek
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Snake Oil Recap for 9/27/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Letterkenny Final Season Preview
Chantelle Albers: TVGrapevine’s Top Actress for 2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/8/2023
The Marvels Sneak Peek
Bravo Hot Mic Interviews Scheana Shay
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
La Brea Sneak Peek
The Marvels Final Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
Sat. Jan 6th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024 #aaron sanchez #chef gordon ramsay #daphne oz #dara yu #fox #joe bastainich #Masterchef #Masterchef junior #Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023 #Recap #tilly ramsay
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Backplate © FOX 2022

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023

-Masterchef Junior Home for the Holidays returns for the semifinals and finale in this special edition miniseries.

-Daphne Oz reads the remaining kids A Masterchef Carol and introduces Chef Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez as the Ghosts of Past, Future and Presents, respectively.

-Aaron has PRESENTS that contain mystery boxes. The kids will have to make a meal out of what is in the box.

-Landon is the one who got crickets and eats one…..saying it doesn’t taste so bad….but they don’t eat them on Florida.

-They all have one hour to make a dish out of their ingredients. The winner will get a luxury trip to Mexico.

-Tilly being able to roast her father with her costume is hysterical.

-I like how Rae offers to help Colbie carry her basket. The kids are always so sweet to one another.

-Elijah makes fried chicken with slaw and okra succotash.

-Landon is making street steak tacos with guacamole and cricket salsa.

-Rae is making crawfish and sausage jambalaya.

-Colbie is making spicy shrimp and grits.

-Joe Bastianich shows up as Joe-benezer Scrooge. He gives them all coal….which is actually dark chocolate. It needs to be used to make chocolate chip cookies in addition to their dish.

-The kids are not happy with this because they barely have time to finish their original dishes.

-Colbie eats the chocolate….and the judges wonder if she will have enough for the cookies!

See also  On The Case with Paula Zahn Recap for Love Lost Justice Found

-Landon makes chocolate chip Hanukkah cookies.

-It is a mad dash to finish, but in the end, everyone is able to get both dishes done.

-Rae: Her cookies are a bit undercooked, but the jambalaya is delicious.

-Elijah: His chicken is perfectly cooked, but the dish is unbalanced in terms of salt and seasoning. His cookies were also undercooked.

-Colbie: Her shrimp and grits are perfectly cooked and her cookies are beautiful.

-Landon (and Camo!): His street steak tacos are unevenly cooked and the guac is a bit brown. The salsa is very spicy. The cookie was also the best of the night.

-Rae wins the challenge and trip to Mexico.

-Elijah and Colbie are also in the finale, with Landon (and Camo) going home.

 

Hour 2!

-The final three cooks enter the kitchen to make one last meal to impress the judges.

-All three of them get a montage as they enter the kitchen and see their families.

-The eliminated contestants all return to wish them luck.

-The winner will get $25,000, a trophy and tons of kitchen goodies.

-The first round is making an appetizer that they would eat during the holidays. Colbie is making deviled eggs, Elijah is making pigs in a blanket and Rae is making mushroom pie.

-Before long, time is up and the judges and families must taste the food. The judges all give the pros and cons of each dish.

-Dara Yu is in the house! She was a finalist on Masterchef Junior 1 and won Masterchef Back to Win. She is on hand to help as needed.

See also  The Bachelorette Snark and Highlights for 7/31/2023

-Entree time! Colbie is making steak with sides, Elijah is making salmon with plantain  and Rae is making venison and veggies.

-Dara helps Elijah with his salmon, but only has one minute to assist him.

-Rae asks Dara for help tasting and salting her food.

-Dara helps Colbie rice her potatoes.

-Everyone is impressed with Colbie’s flambe.

-Elijah burns his tostones and worries if he has time to make more.

-Before long, it is time for the entrees to be tasted. Each dish is given pros and cons before the judges deliberate.

-The winner of Masterchef Junior Home for the Holidays is…….RAE!!! Congratulations!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 6 Average: 4]

Related posts:

Masterchef Junior Quick-Cap for 4/7/2022Masterchef Junior Quick-Cap for 4/7/2022 Masterchef 13 Premiere Recap for 5/24/2023Masterchef 13 Premiere Recap for 5/24/2023 Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023 ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 4/14/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 4/14/2022

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Bad Santa

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Recaps

The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023

Previews videos

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora