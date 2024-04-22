SYTYCD Reveals Top Six

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024

SYTYCD Reveals Top Six

SYTYCD Reveals Top Six


THE TOP 6 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON

 SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

 

 

 

 

BRAYLON BROWNERAND ROMAN NEVINCHANYI

ARE SENT HOME

 

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A MOVIE CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM

JAMAL SIMS AND CHRISTOPHER SCOTT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL  29 AT 9/8c ON FOX 

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 

Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

THE TOP 6 DANCERS:

Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @anthony_curley

 Dakayla

Age: 18

Hometown: Varico, FL

Current City: South Hampton, MA

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @dakaylannwilson
Easton

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @eastonmags_

 Jaylin

Age: 20

Hometown: Harrogate, TN

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Hip Hop

IG: @jaylin.sanders
Madison

Age: 21

Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Jazz

IG: @madisonrougealvarado

 Mariyah

Age: 21

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current City: Dallas, TX

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @riythescienceguy

 

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finale,but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

So You Think You Can Dance Top 8 Revealed So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022 So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18 So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022
See also  The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/8/2023
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024
Masterchef Junior Recap for 4/22/2024

Masterchef Junior Recap for 4/22/2024

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024
The Masked Singer Recap for Queen Night

The Masked Singer Recap for Queen Night

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024

You may have missed

SYTYCD Reveals Top Six

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024
Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024
Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024

A Man in Full Preview

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024
Crystal Minkoff Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Crystal Minkoff Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sammi Turano April 22, 2024
Really offensive tee’s. Pearls choker sbp ck009. Caymas naples residential amenities caymas new homes in naples fl.