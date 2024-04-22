SYTYCD Reveals Top Six



THE TOP 6 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

BRAYLON BROWNERAND ROMAN NEVINCHANYI

ARE SENT HOME

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A MOVIE CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM

JAMAL SIMS AND CHRISTOPHER SCOTT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL 29 AT 9/8c ON FOX

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy,

Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

THE TOP 6 DANCERS:

Anthony Age: 19 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary IG: @anthony_curley Dakayla Age: 18 Hometown: Varico, FL Current City: South Hampton, MA Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) IG: @dakaylannwilson Easton Age: 19 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary IG: @eastonmags_ Jaylin Age: 20 Hometown: Harrogate, TN Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Hip Hop IG: @jaylin.sanders Madison Age: 21 Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Jazz IG: @madisonrougealvarado Mariyah Age: 21 Hometown: Albuquerque, NM Current City: Dallas, TX Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) IG: @riythescienceguy

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finale,but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

