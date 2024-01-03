Breaking
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023
Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date Announced
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married
How to Have Your Emily in Paris Moment
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Holly Madison Returns to ID
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Gen V Special Preview
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/26/2023
Silent Night Sneak Peek
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/13/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Step by Step Star Suzanne Somers Dead at 76
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
CBS Announces 2024 Schedule
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024 #chef gordon ramsay #el cantito #fox #Kitchen Nightmares #Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023 #Recap
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023KITCHEN NIGHTMARES: Gordon Ramsay (R) with owners and crew in the “El Cantito” episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES airing Monday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT). ©2023 FOX Media LLC. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX.

Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023

-This week on Fox’s Kitchen Nightmares, we are in Yonkers, New York visiting El Cantito. It is a family Puerto Rican restaurant run by siblings Debbie and Julio.

-The restaurant opened in 2020, right before the pandemic hit. When they were finally able to reopen, they had trouble keeping afloat. Food quality is a mess, things are breaking down and they are unable to pay a staff to help. They are also going into debt trying to keep the place in business.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay visits to help owner Debbie and Chef Julio out. He also tastes their food, which is not up to his standards.

-Things only get worse when Chef Ramsay discovers that the restaurant is serving customers raw chicken. He talks to Debbie and Chef Julio in order to get them to see the error of their ways.

-Chef Ramsay wants them to raise their standards and regain the love they had for their restaurant. He plans on coming back the next day to see how they run a dinner service.

-When the time comes to do the dinner service, Chef Ramsay is on hand to help out. He notices that the staff is quiet and that the diners are not happy with their food. Things get even worse when he notices Chef Julio using water to defrost seafood. He tries to talk to him about his lack of work ethic….which causes Chef Julio to cry.

See also  ICYMI: The Voice Blind Auditions 4 for 9/28/2021

-Omi Hopper from Next Level Chef shows up as an undercover diner. She is also a Puerto Rican chef and can identify what is going wrong with this establishment.

-Chef Ramsay discovers that the kitchen is a fire hazard not up to standard…….so he shuts the place down.

-Chef Ramsay has Omi talk to Debbie and Chef Julio and help them see the error of their ways.

-El Cantito is redesigned with new air conditioning and a mural of the playground where Debbie and Chef Julio’s mom played as a child. Her picture also has a place of honor in the restaurant.

-The kitchen is also remodeled and cleaned….complete with a new refrigerator.

-The menu has been scaled down, but still uses the same recipes their mom passed down to them.

-Chef Ramsay prepares them for dinner service and helps them cook in a timely, appropriate manner.

-Omi returns for the new dinner service.

-The service starts out well and the diners love the new food. However, as the night goes on, they begin to get overwhelmed.

-Things finally get under control and the dinner service is a success!

-Two months later, the place is still thriving.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/2/2023Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/2/2023 Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/9/2023Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/9/2023 Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023 Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Bad Santa

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023

Previews

Pig Killer Sneak Peek

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023