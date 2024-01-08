Breaking
Mon. Jan 8th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 8, 2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023

-Heather’s daughter is so pretty and looks just like her mom and sisters.

-Heather wants to distance herself from Mormonism, so why is she making it her entire identity? Not snarking, genuinely curious.

-Monica going through photo albums and talking about her family is so bittersweet.

-I had no idea that Monica’s first husband was an addict and she left him when Bri was a baby….or that Mike adopted her.

-Considering that they are in a restaurant where they are on a first name basis with staff, you’d think Angie and Shawn would have better manners….please and thank you never hurt anyone.

-Shawn and Angie’s date night is the most awkward date I have ever seen….and I have been on some crappy dates.

-Heather buying Wendy’s and cookies for Lisa is next level BFF thoughtfulness.

-Um, why would Lisa think the mission would be about relaxing and shopping?

-A tropical trip sounds like the best thing ever right now.

-The ladies are off to Bermuda!

-Whitney’s pink zebra shirt is so cute.

-Why does Angie’s tuna tare tare look like bread pieces?

-I have never been married, but it sounds like the ladies just got too complacent and comfortable in their marriages and need to work on communication and re-discover each other.

-There are other animals that are monogamous….birds, orca, field mice…I feel so weird that I googled this.

See also  Outchef'd Recap for 6/22/2023

-Hearing Whitney talk about losing her father-in-law breaks my heart.

-That being said, has anyone listened to this podcast?

-Heather’s party seems interesting…..if it is honoring the Mormon heritage, then why are they drinking? Serious question.

-Thank you, Whitney! I don’t get why she wrote about leaving the religion only to celebrate it again.

-The ladies making butter with the sexy music in the background is making me laugh more than it should have.

-The doll making is actually really cute.

-Monica making a Scarlet Letter doll was…..a choice.

-I don’t think cornbread, mac and cheese and ribs are in the Book of Mormon either, but it’s also a comfort/pioneer food party.

-I am not sure how I feel about them using the Mormon religion for these games and fights……it seems rather weird to me.

-Of course, Lisa and Monica had to start a fight that should have ended weeks ago.

-Whitney is right, Jeffery Dahmer ate people, not Ted Bundy.

-Why is Lisa so obsessed with defending Linda and being cruel to Monica?

-How long do we think this reconciliation is going to last?

-Both Lisa and Monica are at fault….but why turn down a trip to Bermuda?

-Monica thinks Jen SHAH is the voice of reason?

-More next week, stay tuned!!

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

