0 0

Read Time: 48 Second

Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in January 6th Case

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on 2020 election charges earlier today, TVGrapevine has learned. He arrived in federal court and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The charges are as follows, as per CNN:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights

This is the third time the former President has been arrested in four months. He was charged in the classified documents probe in June, and for business fraud in March. He pleaded not guilty in those cases as well. The Celebrity Apprentice alum will go on trial for the former in March and the latter in May.

He will return to court on August 28th for the January 6th case.

Developing story

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com