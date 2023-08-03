Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in January 6th Case
Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on 2020 election charges earlier today, TVGrapevine has learned. He arrived in federal court and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The charges are as follows, as per CNN:
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States
- Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding
- Conspiracy against rights
This is the third time the former President has been arrested in four months. He was charged in the classified documents probe in June, and for business fraud in March. He pleaded not guilty in those cases as well. The Celebrity Apprentice alum will go on trial for the former in March and the latter in May.
He will return to court on August 28th for the January 6th case.
Developing story