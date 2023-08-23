Rudy Giuliani’s Mug Shot Released

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot earlier today. The former mayor of New York has been charged with 13 felony counts, including racketeering and false statements and writings related to alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. He was charged along with nineteen others, including former President Donald Trump.

The Masked Singer alum also faces disbarment in New York and Washington, DC, where he was licensed to practice law.

More details will be released as they become available.

