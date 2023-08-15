0 0

Donald Trump Indicted in Fourth Case

Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted on charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, TVGrapevine has learned. This is the fourth criminal case against the former president in as many months.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host was charged with felony racketeering and several conspiracy charges related to the ongoing investigation into his attempt to subvert the 2020 election results, Variety reported.

He was previously charged with his involvement in the January 6th riots, a hush money scheme involving Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougall and an incident that involved him taking documents to his Florida residence. He had plead not guilty in all three cases.

This is a developing story.

