Rick and Morty Premiere Date Set

starting on

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Adult Swim announced today that new episodes of “Rick and Morty,” the hit adult animated series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe, will premiere around the world and across the multiverse

A global phenomenon, the seventh season of “Rick and Morty” will debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. The new season will also be available to stream in 2024.

“Rick and Morty” was the #1 comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five and six, and has become a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, livestreaming, retail, and fan experiences. The series reached over 19M viewers on linear broadcast in 2022 and remains a top series on Max. “Rick and Morty” has garnered two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program” and is currently nominated for a third.

“It’s happening,” confirmed Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. “Rick and Morty,” 100 years! Or at least until season 10!