Stars on Mars Recap for 6/5/2023

–Stars on Mars is on Fox. William Shatner hosts….it is a new kind of reality show, where a group of celebrities see if they can survive life on Mars.

-Day 1, 6:03 am: The stars prepare for their first mission as they arrive to the command center. Christopher Mintz-Plasse arrives first and enters the decontamination zone. Once that is done, he is sent to where he will be staying. He is given a tour and falsely told he was drinking poison, giving our McLovin’ quite the scare.

–Champion fighter Ronda Rousey arrives next, followed by Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, Tallulah Willis (daughter of Hollywood royalty Bruce Willis and Demi Moore), Olympian Adam Rippon, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams Guobadia, entertainer Tinashe, actress Ariel Winter, NFL/Super Bowl teammates Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman and professional cyclist Lance Armstrong.

-Lance saying he is not Neil Armstrong and Fox showing us a picture to prove they are not the same guy completely sent me….especially since Neil Armstrong has been dead for over a decade.

-That being said, Ariel being confused between Lance and Neil was actually really cute because she seemed so excited to meet someone she admires so much.

-Everyone is excited to see William Shatner. He explains their tasks and how to choose a base commander.

-No one wants to be base commander until they see the amenities, which includes a nice bed. Marshawn gets the role. He immediately sends Lance and Ronda on a rescue mission….for another one of their teammates.

-The rescued teammate is comedian Natasha Leggero….or a ‘pedian, like they all thought was said.

-Porsha and Tallulah are in charge of food and rations.

-Chris and Sherman are in charge of the plants.

-Marshawn asking for a Hootie-ho or a Ye to get his attention was hilarious.

-I like how they explain how things are different on Mars, such as bone and muscle mass. It is quite interesting.

-As an aside, I like Tallulah’s haircut and color….like, a LOT.

-It is interesting to see them try and grow stuff….and important since there won’t be a food resupply.

-Ariel and Adam are polishing patches because, why not?

-This bonding is sweet, but we all know none of this is going to last.

-Ariel admitting she mistook Lance and Neil made me want to hug her….we have all been there, but at least the other girls didn’t laugh at her and made her feel better?

-Emergency!!!! William tells them that a fierce Martian dust storm is heading their way and they need to make sure the link between Earth and Mars isn’t destroyed.

-Tallulah is the mission specialist.

-At this point, it is every person for themselves.

-The crews need to find three satellite dishes and two antenna pieces and put up a fallen comms tower before the communication window closes.

-This is so amazing to watch….I can’t even recap it because I am in such awe right now!

-The mission was completed successfully!

-William then tells them that someone will now have to be eliminated. Marshawn must choose the bottom three for elimination based on how they worked.

-Tom, Chris and Adam are in the bottom.

-Each of the bottom three state their cases as to why they should stay. Tom is safe, leaving Adam and Chris in the bottom two.

-The first celebrity going home is Chris. First in and first out.

-More next week, stay tuned!

