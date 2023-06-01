0 0

Former President Donald Trump Found Liable in Rape Case

Former President Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. However, he was not found liable for her alleged rape.

She was warded five million dollars in damages for defamation and battery claims against the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

Although her attorney Roberta Kaplan said that they were very happy with the outcome, E. Jean has not commented herself.

However, the former President took to social media to share his own thoughts:

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” he wrote on Truth Social.

This is a developing story.

