Fri. Jan 5th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance

By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can DanceZimbio

Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance

Nigel Lythgoe, who was an executive producer and judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance stepped down from the show. The news comes days after sexual assault accusations came out against him, most notably from Paula Abdul, who worked with him on American Idol.

“I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,” Lythgoe, 74, announced in a statement to Variety on Friday, January 5. “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

There is no word as to who will be replacing him on the show, which is currently filming its 18th season.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

