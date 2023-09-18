Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI and Hit and Run

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested over the weekend for DUI and hit and run, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to TMZ, she clipped a house, tried to escape and exited her car, acting as if she was walking her dog. She was caught after a 911 call was made and she was found on the street.

A rep for Newport Beach PD says she was booked for 2 misdemeanors, a hit-and-run and DUI alcohol and was cited and released without bond.

Her lawyer Michael Fell released the following statement as per TMZ:

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

This is a developing story.

