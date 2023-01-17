0 0

Julie and Todd Chrisley Report to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison this afternoon. The two were previously convicted of twelve counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy.

Todd will be serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida, while Julie will be at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was originally set to serve her time at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, but was reassigned to the Kentucky facility in December 2022.

As previously reported, Todd and Julie will serve a combined nineteen years in prison, with Todd being incarcerated for twelve years and Julie for seven. They will also be under probation for sixteen months once they serve their time.

More details will be released as they become available.

