Sentencing Reached in Second Harvey Weinstein Trial

December 19, 2022

A verdict has been reached in the second trial for disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. He faced two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault related to accusations from four women.

It has been revealed that he has been found guilty on three charges of rape and assault. However, he was acquitted on one charge of sexual assault and three other charges resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury. There were initially eleven charges against him, but four were dropped before the trial began.

Harvey is currently awaiting his sentencing and could face up to 24 years in prison. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for previous rape and sexual assault charges.

This is a developing story.

