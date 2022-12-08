0 0
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Prison
Brittney Griner is coming home. It was just announced that the WNBA star, who was being held in a Russian prison for the past ten months was released in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
President Biden tweeted the news:
Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.
She is safe.
She is on a plane.
She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022
More news will be released as it becomes available.
