WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Prison

Brittney Griner is coming home. It was just announced that the WNBA star, who was being held in a Russian prison for the past ten months was released in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

President Biden tweeted the news:

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

More news will be released as it becomes available.

