December 8, 2022

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Prison

Brittney Griner is coming home. It was just announced that the WNBA star, who was being held in a Russian prison for the past ten months was released in  a prisoner swap with  international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

President Biden tweeted the news:

More news will be released as it becomes available.

