ICYMI: Lego Masters Recap for 11/6/2022: Pirate Night

It’s PIRATE WEEK on Fox’s Lego Masters. Each of the remaining teams must make a pirate ship and form an ‘epic armada.’ The ships must tell a story which includes treasure, ports and captains.

The teams quickly get to work!

Each team has a different, fun theme. However, Ethan and Dom struggle in the beginning as they try to zero in on what they want to do. Things are even worse for them when they discover Nick and Stacey have similar ideas.

Liz and Erin begin with one idea of the Good Ship Sweet Tooth, but soon decide that they want to go in another direction, which poses a problem since they are now running out of time.

Dave and Emily do a vegetable theme, while Liam and Emily do a spa/resort theme.

All the while, Will, Amy and Jamie observe each team, giving their concerns for Dom and Ethan, but also wanting to see what Dave and Emily have to offer.

Before long, time is up and each team must present their ships….but not before Will dons a Lego pirate hat and parrot.

Liam and Emily present their Arr and Arr Pirate Ship theme, which gets rave reviews. The story is about people who have been swindled by the captain who now must walk the plank.

Austin and Justin present their White Widow party tells the story of a widow seeking revenge, but the plot does not translate well.

Nick and Stacey’s Plantin Pearl features monkeys and bananas, along with a captain who wants to find the elusive golden banana. The judges and Will like the humor behind it all.

Ethan and Dom have some sort of monkey fighting theme that gets mixed reviews.

Brendan and Greg have a Stricken Princess of the Coral Seas theme, while Emily and Dave have a veggie theme filled with puns. Both ships are a hit with everyone, especially since Emily and Dave presented theirs with a side of humor.

Liz and Erin’s Good Ship theme is now a pizza theme where kids want pizza every day. The judges think that there is a big disconnect to the assigned theme.

After all of the ships are presented…..they all explode!

Dave and Emily and Brendan and Greg are in the top two, with Brendan and Greg winning.

Liz and Erin and Austin and Justin are in the bottom two, with Liz and Erin going home.

More next week, stay tuned.

