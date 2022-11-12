0 0

ICYMI: Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2022

This week’s episode of Lego Masters on Fox has a special camping theme. Each team must create their own summer camp with their Legos.

Each team gets to work to make this their best work yet.

Dave and Emily do an Ooze Camp with an alien theme.

The two Stephens do a Superhero training camp, calling this their redemption piece to make up for their previous dinosaur disaster.

Liam and Emily do a Dragon Camp, where campers can ride dragons instead of horses.

Nick and Stacey do a Cloud Camp, which has flying lessons from the Tooth Fairy.

Ethan and Dom struggle to come up with a theme for their first hour, but then settle on a Monster Camp theme, where kids train to be monster hunters.

Austin and Justin have a Go With The Flow theme, which initially seems to be a big blob, worrying the judges.

Brendan and Greg do an Airborne Wonder Camp theme that helps baby whales fly.

Time for a new motivation check! The team that wins will also get a 90,000 piece Lego set, along with the Golden Brick. The catch? They will have to give one to another team.

Before long, time is up, a singalong ends and it is time to present everything. Will, Amy and Jamie give the pros and cons on each presentation before picking the winner.

Austin and Justin and Dom and Ethan are in the top two, with Dom and Ethan winning. They decide to keep the Lego prize and give Brendan and Greg the Golden Brick.

Nick and Stacey and Brendan and Greg are in the bottom two. However, there is no elimination because it is a non elimination week.

More next week, stay tuned!

