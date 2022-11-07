0 0

Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/7/2022: 90s Night

Tonight is 90s Night on Dancing With The Stars

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa

Song: Barbie Girl by Aqua

Sammi: This is so cute….the song brings back so many memories from college when my friend Kim would send it to me in every language via IM.

The dance has a lot of fun moves, but more importantly, he is showing off more confidence and energy than ever before.

Len: He loved it.

Derek: He loves his confidence.

Bruno:He has grown as a performer.

Carrie Ann: It was a great way to kick off the night.

Scores: 8-9-8-9=34/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Samba

Song: Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls

Sammi: Well, hello, Sassy Spice. That had sass, spice and a ton of energy. WOW. If she doesn’t make it to the finals, I will not be happy! This was her best performance to date!

Derek: She crushed it!

Bruno: It was fantastic!

Carrie Ann: That was LIT!

Len: She gave it everything.

Scores: 10-9-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Salsa

Song: Motownphilly by Boyz II Men

Sammi: WOW! He really nailed that dance. Everyone else better step it up tonight because this was his best dance!

Bruno: He is unstoppable!

Carrie Ann: This was his best dance.

Len: It was full of energy and top notch.

Derek: He nailed it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Jazz

Song: Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode

Sammi: This was a winning performance with so much power–especially when they danced without the music.

Carrie Ann: He is saving so many people with his performances and being on the show.

Len: He never fails to amaze him.

Derek: It was insanely powerful.

Bruno: The world is proud of him.

Scores: 10-9-10-10=39/40

Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Ironic by Alanis Morissette

Sammi: I never would have thought of this song for a contemporary dance, but somehow Artem made it work….as an aside, Heidi’s dress is gorgeous!

Len: This dance didn’t suit her personality.

Derek: Hats off to her for trying.

Bruno: She let it all out.

Carrie Ann: She let go tonight.

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Samba

Song: Living La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Sammi: She is on fire tonight. Val took his shirt off….and then the camera work got all messed up, which was distracting. However, what I did see was a solid, fun samba!

Derek: It was brilliant!

Bruno: The content was insane.

Carrie Ann: She is a well oiled machine.

Len: It had flair and care.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance Tango

Song: What is Love by Haddaway

Sammi: He seems to really appreciate his journay on the show and he wants to do well!Tonight shows how much he has improved and he is just so adorable!

Bruno: He tried to do everything correctly.

Carrie Ann: He did well with this challenge and she loves his personality.

Len: Well done!

Derek: He is fun and charismatic.

Scores: 8-7-7-7=29/40

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Tango

Song: Song 2 by Blur

Sammi: That is a fantastic dance to end this round. I have to say, for someone so young, Charli brings it every week and has such an incredible work ethic.

Carrie Ann: It was beyond anything she ever witnessed.

Len: It was sharp, clean and crisp.

Derek: She nailed it.

Bruno: He loved the quality of movement.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

RELAY!

Shangela/Gleb vs. Daniel/Britt

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice

Both teams did very well, but as much as I love Vanilla Ice, his performance took away from the dancing. He should have just done a performance for the troupe. However, they both nailed this performance.

Len: It was an 8 for both of them in terms of performance, but Shangela stood out a bit more and therefore, won the relay and five extra points.

Vinny/Koko vs. Trevor/Emma

Dance: Samba

Song: Never Gonna Get It by En Vogue

Again, the performance from the singers takes away from the dancing. That being said, Trevor did better technically, but Vinny was more fun.

Carrie Ann: It was so close and they both did so well and came so far. Trevor wins the five points.

Heidi/Artem vs. Wayne and Witney

Dance: Samba

Song: Shoop by Salt-n-Pepa

That was a fun dance….Wayne really made it his own, while Heidi really brought it as a whole.

Bruno: They both had what he was looking for, but Wayne wins the five points.

Charli/Mark vs. Gabby/Val

Dance: Salsa

Song: Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody by Kid ‘N’ Play

Both of them did soooo well…..Charli nailed the dance, but that LIFT Gabby and Val did….WOW!

Derek: They both crushed it, but the five points go to Charli.

Elimination time!

Elimination 1: Heidi and Artem

Bottom Two: Vinny and Koko, Trevor and Emma

Elimination 2: Vinny and Koko

More next week, stay tuned!

