Masterchef Back to Win Finale Recap for 9/14/2022
- Part two of the finale!
- We are still on the entree round, but at least Chef Gordon Ramsay is being sweet to the final three.
- Why did Emily have to give her opinion?
- Dara’s boyfriend and mom are the cutest.
- Dara’s sass with the short ribs is such a freaking MOOD.
- Michael’s lamb is overcooked, the sauce is thick, but it has an overall good flavor.
- Dara’s short ribs and sides are visually appealing and tastes just as good. Joe would even eat it at other restaurants AND serve it at his own.
- Christian’s fillets are not all cooked medium rare, but taste delicious.
- Christina Tosi, the dessert legend is in the house for the dessert round!
- Dara is thrilled to see her idol there, but looks so nervous to cook her dessert.
- Did Shayne hit on Christina?
- Christian cooking his grandma’s recipe is such a sweet tribute to her and a good way to end his time on the show.
- Dara’s vanilla dessert is well seasoned, but also a bit too sweet.
- Michael’s tres leches dessert is missing a milk square for Aaron, but is a triumph.
- Christian’s banana pudding is delicious, but a bit too simplistic.
- The judges deliberate and come to a decision…..
- The winner of Masterchef is……..DARA!!!! MAZEL TOV AND CONGRATULATIONS, GIRL!!!!!
- More next season, stay tuned!
“I’m so grateful for this experience and my MasterChef family,” said Dara Yu, MasterChef Season 12 Winner. “It’s given me incredible opportunities over the past 8 years and I’m excited to see what the future holds. I hope that I can continue to inspire young people to follow their passion and believe in themselves!”