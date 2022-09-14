0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 34 Second

Masterchef Back to Win Finale Recap for 9/14/2022

Part two of the finale!

We are still on the entree round, but at least Chef Gordon Ramsay is being sweet to the final three.

Why did Emily have to give her opinion?

Dara’s boyfriend and mom are the cutest.

Dara’s sass with the short ribs is such a freaking MOOD.

Michael’s lamb is overcooked, the sauce is thick, but it has an overall good flavor.

Dara’s short ribs and sides are visually appealing and tastes just as good. Joe would even eat it at other restaurants AND serve it at his own.

Christian’s fillets are not all cooked medium rare, but taste delicious.

Christina Tosi, the dessert legend is in the house for the dessert round!

Dara is thrilled to see her idol there, but looks so nervous to cook her dessert.

Did Shayne hit on Christina?

Christian cooking his grandma’s recipe is such a sweet tribute to her and a good way to end his time on the show.

Dara’s vanilla dessert is well seasoned, but also a bit too sweet.

Michael’s tres leches dessert is missing a milk square for Aaron, but is a triumph.

Christian’s banana pudding is delicious, but a bit too simplistic.

The judges deliberate and come to a decision…..

The winner of Masterchef is……..DARA!!!! MAZEL TOV AND CONGRATULATIONS, GIRL!!!!!

More next season, stay tuned!

“I’m so grateful for this experience and my MasterChef family,” said Dara Yu, MasterChef Season 12 Winner. “It’s given me incredible opportunities over the past 8 years and I’m excited to see what the future holds. I hope that I can continue to inspire young people to follow their passion and believe in themselves!”

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com