Read Time:2 Minute, 46 Second
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/3/2022
- Rinna has a line of wine? That seems so random.
- Sutton teaching her kids how to make simple meals is so sweet. As an aside, her dogs are adorable.
- I used to make the same chicken salad Sutton made every day when I worked in a deli. The one secret is a lot of mayo, but the true secret is using Chef’s salt.
- Phillp getting into the Citadel is impressive! You have to be super smart to get into the school.
- I am glad Garcelle and Dorit are getting along now.
- As an aside, Garcelle’s book is amazing and the Cosby situation she talked about is a real eye opener.
- Erika talking so much about getting/needing good dick is….something.
- Now Erika wants to be a part time dominatrix…all righty then!
- The Pretty Mess Dungeon sounds like an adult themed store, so I guess it fits?
- What kind of person admits to someone that they like to torture them? I mean, people have said it in, like, middle school, but grown adults who know better? Seriously, how was this okay to say, let alone air?
- So….Rinna’s plan is to make sure everyone gets sloshed? Also, mixing all these alcohols is a VERY BAD IDEA! Especially with Erika’s issues.
- Erika not drinking is smart….I hope she keeps it up and that being there won’t lead her to give into temptation.
- Harry Hamlin actually seems so sweet at this party. He made a point to talk to everyone, made Erika tea and was very engaging.
- Sheree is freaking hilarious with her Yelp review question regarding Lisa’s blow jobs.
- I am glad Sutton finally said she doesn’t want to talk about Crystal without being there or knowing all the facts about her situation.
- Now Erika is drinking? I thought she said she WASN’T drinking.
- Wow, Harry and the wine people made a super quick exit!
- Dorit is trying to set Garcelle up with a friend–everyone asks how big is his head, how big is his penis and how big is his wallet….seems like normal questions for girlfriends to ask.
- Erika has a sex buddy….which worries Dorit.
- Sheree thinks Rinna is a sweet soul, yet Rinna thinks she herself is a bitch.
- Garcelle, I love you, but why would you bring up Erika calling Sutton a liability? Everyone was having such a good time.
- When the heck was Garcelle judging Erika? She was just questioning her behavior.
- Sutton is finally standing up for herself….and of course it is a free for all with everyone attacking her.
- Rinna, I severely doubt that Sutton sits home at night thinking of ways to hurt her.
- Sutton is correct, Rinna said something very different at their lunch. She is just causing drama and egging her on to get her upset.
- Rinna acted worse than Sutton ever did but won’t own it…..and she is threatening her….this is so gross.
- Rinna kicks Sutton out of her house after telling her to fuck off….and then threatens her out of nowhere for attacking her kids and husband. Then she laughs manically and accuses her of humiliating everyone over this charity debacle? WTF is happening right now?
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/5/2022: The Showmance and the Blindside
Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/3/2022
Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for S1 E3: Aftermath