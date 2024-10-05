Emmy Awards Giving Suite News

(LOS ANGELES – Aug. 23, 2024) — The Television Academy Foundation today announced its official Emmy® Awards Giving Suite™ will be open to celebrity presenters, nominees and winners Sept. 13, 14 and 15 backstage on rehearsal days and during the live telecast at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. The philanthropic gifting lounge, which raises funds for the nonprofit’s education programs, will be produced by RMNGExperiential Marketing Agency.

The Giving Suite is an exclusive experience where celebrities gather to celebrate the Emmys and give back. By interacting with leading brands, sponsors and donors, the stars help generate funds to support the Foundation’s mission to champion inclusivity in television and media. Premier products and gift bags will be given to celebrity attendees in the ultra-chic lounge, and stars will autograph items to be auctioned off at a later date to benefit the Foundation. In addition, participating sponsors donate to the nonprofit. Brand sponsors include Dooney & Bourke, The Classic T-Shirt Company, Jinx, Beekeeper’s Naturals, Portillo’s, Crumbl Cookies, E-Ink, Terraria and Impossible Foods. Design sponsors include Cort Events and Bia Blooms.

The theme of this year’s Giving Suite will be an ode to the past with an eye toward the future, featuring an original art installation to celebrate the heritage of the Emmys while embracing its bright and vibrant future.

Since its inception, the Emmy Awards Giving Suite has raised significant funds to support the Foundation.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with the Television Academy Foundation to bring this year’s Giving Suite to life by crafting an experience that not only matches the prestige of the Emmys but also creates meaningful moments for the attendees,”

said Alyssa Mason, Director of Accounts at RMNG.

The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Sept.15, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

About RMNG

For over 14 years, RMNG has brought brands face-to-face with their customers to make magic happen. Clients like Impossible Foods, Coca-Cola, Barbie and Publix can pop up with a branded experience in Times Square, rural America or at the Emmys. With a specialty in mobile tours, pop-up events and out-of-the-box thinking, RMNG is a secret weapon for any brand looking to reach its audience with unexpected moments in unexpected places.