The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Reunion Recap for 6/21/2026

It is part one of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island reunion on Bravo! Alicia, Ashley, Rulla, Rosie, Kelsey and Liz are back to discuss the season….the good, the bad and the WTF!

Andy Cohen is on hand to host and get all the tea….and crackers.

I have to say, all the dresses are beautiful. Everyone looks absolutely gorgeous.

Andy asks them about their journey into becoming Real Housewives and how most of them know each other for years…..and how Liz knew Alicia since the day she was born.

Alicia loves a horse, but cannot ride them since they get welts.

Ashley thinks it is a compliment that people thought they all looked alike.

Liz says she and Dolores used to look more alike….pre plastic surgery.

Now that we got the niceties out of the way, we get into the feud between Rosie and Kelsey. Andy thinks it is more than a haircut, so Kelsey confirms that was part of it, but there was more that was going on, including how Rosie never posted her haircut on Instagram.

Ashley tries to explain why she might not have posted, but Kelsey argues that Rosie posted everything except her haircut.

Slam Pig: something you say when you’re pissed off–Rosie.

Kelsey is like ‘am I a slam pig?’ Rosie is like ‘no, but you’re a bitch!’

The room is divided on if they thought the siren was funny. Andy calls her out for having her own revenge papers out, but Rosie thinks that is different.

Cue Kelsey and Rosie fighting like five year olds over the same crap. It is worse that a middle school locker room talking about who did what behind the bleachers.

Affair-Gate time! Now Jo-Ellen is in on it, and apparently Reddit reported that Rosie was having the affair three and a half years ago. Kelsey chimes in and they both attack her about it, saying her name was on a police report when Affair Dude got a DUI. Rosie is like, ‘um, no? I just went on medical leave! I don’t even know this dude!’

Apparently, Affair Dude was with a student.

Jo-Ellen hasn’t even SEEN the report, she just heard about it from some random cops. Rosie thinks this is proof that she is a liar and that the spirits are saying her pants are on fire.

Liz’s cat died. Her granddaughter Milania is also born.

The conversation turns to her not having kid with Gerry and she gets into a bit with Rulla for saying she never had kids with Gerry, so she could never understand why she is staying in her marriage.

They then get into infidelity talk…..and it Rulla beats around the bush like she is channeling Greg Brady tattling on Bobby until everyone is like ‘make a point, ANY point!’ and Liz talks about going out dancing with some dude when she and Gerry were separated. Liz claims Rulla and Brian tattles on her, causing a ‘did not, did too’ right between Rulla and Liz, Jo-Ellen trying to jump in to remind people she is still in the room and Rulla telling her to shut up.

Rulla says this is one of many incidents and that Liz told her about infidelity other times. Cue yet another round of ‘did not, did too’ (seriously, is this a Real Housewives reunion or Rugrats with a side of couture fashion?), Ashley sitting there like ‘WTF is going on? Toto, I don’t think we are on The Bachelor anymore! and then we get into some random moment about Liz being scary.

Ashley cried seven times this season. Rosie followed her prior (thanks to the Bachelor?) and lived up to her expectations. They became close, but it seems like Ashley isn’t as close to the other ladies, so this leads to…..Kelsey and Ashley setting up a play date?

Audrey’s is doing better business wise, but stressing Jared out more.

Ashley Cry Counter: 8

Jo-Ellen tries to talk about her mom and being sent away, which leads to her attacking Rulla for her own bad behavior.

Jo-Ellen and her mom are still struggling and she admits while she did stupid stuff as a kid, but not as bad as it was made out to be.

She also talks about being laid off from her job and that Brian complaining about her probably didn’t help matters. All the while, she and Rulla keep fighting. She tried to get another job, but is a stay-at-home mom now.

Rulla has proof that the video is fake based on his schedule and gets into it with Jo-Ellen so badly, I am afraid one of them is going to be pushed off the stage.

Liz and Alicia talk about Homeless-Gate and how Liz felt ambushed by Jo-Ellen and Alicia in the car. Cue another fight—Ambush-Gate!!! Jo-Ellen and Liz go round and round and back and forth and at this point, I don’t think any of them have any idea why they are fighting. I know there was a voice memo, protecting Liz from looking crazy and….I kind of got bored and tuned out for the rest.

Did we just forget about Ashley, Kelsey and Rosie? They haven’t said a peep since we began talking about Jo-Ellen losing her job.

Lunch time. Everyone breaks off into groups to eat, bitch about each other and get hair and makeup fixed.

Alicia loves a hot water and jokes about having a Not Homeless sash. My mind went to Homeless Not Toothless.

Continue the fight with Alicia, Liz and Jo-Ellen…and now they are fighting over how the others should speak.

Now Liz and Jo-Ellen are fighting over the whole chair pushing, hair pulling fight and there will be no apology from Liz. They continue the whole 90210 fighting and now it is over…..clothes?

Oh, and apparently, Ashley is the only one who never got into a fight with Liz, although Rosie doesn’t recall a fight with Liz either.

Jo-Ellen compares Liz to her mom and doesn’t want either in her life for now.

Alicia and Liz make up.

There was a commercial for the new Minions movie and they mentioned Brian and my tired mind got confused and thought they were talking about Rulla’s husband….and that would be an interesting crossover?

Liz, Kelsey and Jo-Ellen have a clique, and Rosie doesn’t like it one bit. They air their grievances like this is some sort of Festivus party and it comes out that there was a group chat where they trash talked Rosie and Liz made them delete it.

As they fight over the whole Road Tripping videos (huh? What videos?), Rulla and Jo-Ellen get into yet another screaming match over Affair Gate, jo-Ellen’s questionable behavior with doctors and it gets so intense that it makes Jerry Springer’s show look like a sandbox fight.

More next week, stay tuned!