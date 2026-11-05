Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/5/2026

It is the penultimate episode of this season’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox. Only seven recruits remain as they fight to the end.

Candace Cameron Bure has a severe stomach bug, so Hannah Stocking runs to get help from the staff…..sans pants. Since she is Henry Spencer in the Psych episode Last Night Gus….but at least she knows where her pants are, unlike Henry. Her punishment is to bear crawl back to the barracks.

The staff worries she isn’t taking things seriously, but Hannah wants to prove she is more than a joke. They think everyone has the chance to get to the end if they have the mindset.

Everyone is called to parade and Candace is determined to stick it out. Collin Gosselin is pooping and gets told to hurry up.

Time for an endurance test that will prove if they have the ability to stay.

Everyone is so proud of Candace for doing this while so sick.

They are in jungle swamp land, where they face the biggest test thus far…. basically a swampy obstacle course.

The ladies are all struggling and are screamed at to hurry or have their armbands taken away. Candace is accused of being like a grandma and she reminds them that she is actually, in fact, a grandma!

Her body is failing, but she manages to pull through despite being screamed at by the staff.

Matt Barnes and David Charvet are determined to make it through and seem to be the strongest of the bunch.

Alexia Umansky and Hannah are struggling.

Matt begins to struggle as well.

Alexia collapses in tears but as she gets screamed at finds an inner strength to continue.

Hannah is pushed to the ground.

Everyone finishes and goes back to rinse off and get messages from home. This is the big test to see if they can handle what’s next. It makes everyone cry.

Afterward, Hannah is brought into interrogation and talks about her career, life and living with her father, who always yelled at her….leading to her getting into an abusive relationship. Comedy is what helped save her life and she uses it to diffuse situations. They tell her that there is a time and a place for humor and to keep it in check.

She goes back to the barracks and has a good cry. ‘

The staff puts everyone into two teams for the next task….where they will face the escape and evasion course, aka a mission that will go wrong.

It is Hannah, Matt and Alexia as Team Alpha vs. David, Alycia Baumgardner, Candace and Collin for Team Bravo.

Team Bravo is lost and must hide to avoid the enemy.

The staff is watching them as they navigate.

Matt is doing a good job navigating Team Alpha…..and leads them away as they hear the enemy…..only to end up dropping the map.

Team Bravo argues over where to go.

Team Alpha realizes they no longer have the map, but Hannah remembers where they should go based on what was on the map, therefore, taking charge.

Team Bravo continues to argue about what to do. David and Collin seem to really get into it, with the latter saying he doesn’t want to deal with the drama.

Both teams find the case they need and continue to follow the path to the village…where they must get to the extraction point by navigating through water via a boat.

Collin and David continue to fight while Candace tells them to be quiet….since she can’t exactly be like ‘if you don’t be quiet, I’m turning this boat around and we are going home!’

Team Alpha is in reach of the extraction….and are captured. However, Matt is missing……

Finale next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts