Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 11/5/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Audrey, Missy, Jim, Georgie and Mandy watching a Clint Eastwood movie.

Audrey wants Missy to go to bed, but Jim and Missy argue that they should finish the movie.

Mandy says Missy can sleep in CeeCee’s room until she figures things out with Mary. Georgie says since she is a weather girl, when is hell freezing over.

Cue a montage of CeeCee sleeping in Mandy and Georgie’s room.

Georgie and Mandy are tired and in pain. They think CeeCee needs to be back in her bed and Missy needs to go home. Mandy thinks she should leave on her own, but Georgie thinks she needs to ‘git.’

Missy makes everyone breakfast and talks to Jim about his Mustang. Audrey snarks about this but says Missy doesn’t need to wait on them hand and foot. She says that it is the least she can do, but Jim says she could do less, which Connor finds insulting.

Georgie and Mandy come in and Audrey says Missy made breakfast. Georgie comments on how she made him a Pop Tart by opening the package. He leaves for work while Jim offers to drive Missy to school in the Mustang…..and not leave her off at the corner the way Mandy did.

Jim takes Missy to school and lets her drive to make her friend Sarah jealous.

Mary and Pastor Jeff talk about the teen lock in. Last year kids ‘weren’t leaving enough room for Jesus’, so they need her guidance. Mary gets snippy until Fred comes to take her to lunch.

Audrey folds laundry when Mandy comes home yawning, saying she did it on the air while reporting on a pile up with deaths. She wants her to send Missy home, but Audrey wants her to stay. This causes them to argue.

Georgie tells Ruben about the Missy situation and how he has to sleep on the floor because of it. Fred comes in and says Georgie needs to send Missy home, and they get into an argument with Ruben giving commentary. Georgie will only send Missy home if he breaks up with Mary.

Mandy picks up Missy and tries to tell her to go home, but they end up arguing. She tries to talk to Georgie about it, but he is upset about Fred giving his two cents. They argue over whether or not Missy should stay since he now wants her to stay due to Fred’s interference. Mandy says he will be her hero if he makes Missy leave, but he says they are too tired for sex so what’s the point.

Jim and Missy watch the game when Audrey and Mandy walk in. Audrey thinks it is cute they are watching the game together and asks who wants a drink. Missy says she will take a Coke, so Mandy tells her to get it herself.

Once Missy leaves, she tells Jim that Missy has to go. Jim wants her to stay but Mandy stands her ground.

Mandy goes to talk to Mary about Missy, which only makes Mary cry and feel bad since Missy likes Audrey. They get Pastor Jeff involved, but he has no idea how to help, so he quotes Don’t Worry, Be Happy and says Jesus said it first.

Missy calls the shop and tells Ruben she needs to talk to Georgie and is he in a good mood? Ruben says he is grumpy and when Georgie hears, he says he is a ray of sunshine.

Missy wants to go to a party and while Georgie is surprised she told the truth. He says no, so she asks Jim for permission.

Later on, Connor comments about spoons while everyone else finds out about the party and how Missy lied to Jim.

Mary comes over and wants to talk to Missy. She is mad when she finds out Missy at a party and Audrey is mad Jim made them look bad. They all wonder where Missy is and find out she lied about having a permit as they try to figure out how to track her down.

Missy also missed curfew. Mandy goes to bed and asks if Missy is staying….no pressure!, but Mary says Missy is coming home.

Mary says she is worrying alone now that George is gone. She adds that the two of them worried together when Georgie was out and played ‘how are they kill him.’

The two of them make up as Missy comes home with a very angry Mary taking her home as the episode comes to a close.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts