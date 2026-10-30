The Traitors: New Blood Recap for 10/29/2026

The Traitors: New Blood on NBC picks up where we left off last week with Shane admitting he has the Power of the Pardon and despite initially wanting Victor out, he decides to use the power to keep him.

Why did he do this? His reasoning was simple: if Victor were actually a Traitor, he would not be talking about a murder in plain sight. Joe is not happy about this, nor is Jay and they try to convince Shane that Victor could be throwing the other Traitors under the bus.

Later on, Tomica and Katie talk about throwing each other under the bus earlier. Tomica claims she used the wrong name, while Katie says she didn’t think Tomica would go home and wanted to throw out a different name to keep people off the scent.

The three Traitors consider voting Abby out to put suspicion on Wyatt, Clyde and Morgan.

Abby is murdered and at the Round Table, Wyatt’s name is indeed thrown around, along with Victor’s and Tomica’s. Joe hopes his fellow Traitor is safe because if not, it can have an effect on his game.

However, he does throw her name out and it only serves to make Victor more suspicious of both of them.

In the end, Tomica is banished and the first Traitor out of the castle.

More next week, stay tuned!

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