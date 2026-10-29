Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/29/2026

This week’s episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox opens with David Charvet and Matt Barnes still stuck in the jungle as a storm looms and nighttime falls. It is now a fight for survival.

Rudy is there to help them navigate, while everyone back at the barracks is worried about their safety.

Q is also there with Oliver Hudson, waiting for Matt and David. Everyone is heading back now, with Matt in a ton of pain and completely dehydrated.

The recruits are thrilled they made it back safe and sound, but they have little time to celebrate since they are called to parade.

Matt thinks his anger is about to be tested as he struggles to get outside. The staff gives them a dressing down and tells them to get back in the game.

Bre Tiesi decides to VW because this whole thing made her realize what is important in life and this isn’t worth it.

Matt is still in a ton of pain and considering VWing himself. The staff brings him in for an interrogation, where they talk about his anger management issues. He talks about his childhood, dealing with racism and getting into fights.

The KKK also attacked his school and hung his jersey, calling him the N word.

As for his anger, he admits that standing up for teammates cost him over $700,000 in fines.

The staff thinks he is doing a good job and want him to continue. Matt is working on his image and says nothing will stop him at this point.

The recruits continue to clean and do things around the barracks. Alycia Baumgardner talks about how she is doing this for herself and to learn who she is as a person.

Everyone is on parade again and told to control their emotions because losing their cool can cost them when in battle.

Off to another task! They are underground into enemy tunnels to see how they handle being under fire while finding chemical weapons….in under five minutes.

Everyone is put into pairs as they enter the tunnels, looking for chemicals, memorizing serial numbers and being attacked. They then must tell the staff the serial numbers.

Oliver wastes time putting on gloves and misses the boxes, causing his team to fail. Alycia is not happy that he let her down. He makes excuses and blames his stupid brain, and Alycia agrees with that sentiment. She is sassy and I am here for it.

Candace Cameron Bure and Alexia Umansky are together for their turn, along with Matt. They all get the serial numbers wrong and fail.

Collin Gosellin and Maxim Naumov are together and despite having an injury, Maxim is determined to finish, pass and get to the end. They fail since they didn’t find the serial numbers.

Maxim is upset, so Collin comforts him.

It seems like the only ones who passed were Hannah Stocking and David.

Oliver VWs.

Maxim goes to see the doctor on his injured ankle and ends up having to medically withdraw. He is so sad and I just want to hug him and make him lasagna and cookies. The staff is so sad to see him go, but are also proud of him.

The other recruits hug him and tell him he doesn’t need to say sorry for having to leave this way.

The staff call the recruits and take them to their next course. Alycia says there is no way she is quitting.

This task is about controlled aggression and knowing when to turn it on and off.

One by one, they go into their fight. Seeing everyone, especially Collin, let that anger out is such a powerful thing, especially since the latter uses his anger at his mother as motivation in the fight.

Candace tells Alexia to think of the man who assaulted her in her fight, which the staff also seems to allude to, while Candace is going after her haters. Everyone else is told to think of a moment or time that pissed them off and channel that anger.

Hannah begins to cry since she becomes overwhelmed during the fight, as does Alexia.

Alycia admits she has a temper and worries about losing control.

We also find out that Rudy is the one they are fighting. She doesn’t stop and is told to control herself, therefore, failing the task. This causes her to break down.

The staff call Alycia in for her interrogation and talks about being afraid of herself and her own anger. She talks about her relationship to her dad and how she was never allowed to show emotion. He died two years ago and it really messed her up because she was living in Vegas while he was at home, so she never got to say goodbye. It made her realize how important family should be and how to balance it all.

The staff thinks this is the ideal place for her and she needs to keep digging deep.

Everyone says they are all in it together.

More next week, stay tuned.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts