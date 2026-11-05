The Mob Recap for 11/2/2026
The Mob Recap for 11/2/2026
The Mob episode 3 on Hulu highlights:
- Bruno Tonioli was whacked after the Don Joey Gorga got wind of his close relationship with Demi Engemann, who also happened to be in a secret alliance with the Don himself
- Joey blamed everyone else for the reason why Bruno got whacked in order to protect himself and keep him and Demi in an alliance all to themselves.
- Joey remained the Don, but Harry Jowsey is planning on taking him down. Maria Georgas and Chelsea Lazkani have his back…for now.
- William Belli hopes Aida Turturro takes over as the Don.
- Joey gets wind of the Harry takeover plan thanks to Demi and wonders if Harry should be whacked next.
- The mission has the teams recreating poker and boudoir rooms back to what they were before. They are divided into two teams and there is $30,000 on the line.
- Romeo Miller is the elected the foreperson. Maria, Aida, Harry, Shane Parton, and William were assigned to clean the poker room, while Chelsea, Debi Mazar, and Demi were told to clean the boudoir.
- Romeo helped Team Boudoir since he felt the room was smaller and he felt they could sue the help. This left Team Poker Room feel slighted.
- Four envelopes were found totaling $12,000, three from Team Boudoir and one from Team Poker Room.
- Romeo tells Joey about the chaos caused by Aida throughout the challenge and says he is on his side. One envelope for him!
- William also got one because he basically asked for it and got his way.
- Joey kept the other two for himself.
- Demi finally confesses to several housemates that she got two envelopes.
- Joey now must decide if he wants to whack Harry or Aida. Stay tuned!
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