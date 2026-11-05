Russell Brand Found Guilty on Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty on rape and sexual assault charges, TVGrapevine has learned.

As per People Magazine, Russell faced three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, per the BBC, Sky News and U.K. newspaper The Times. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from accusations that have occurred over the past decade.

Sentencing will take place on November 9th.

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