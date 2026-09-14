MeTV Announces Halloween Themed Schedule

MeTV’s Halloween BOO-Nanza returns this October, scaring up a month-long celebration of classic horror and TV fun for the entire family. For the first time in almost 30 years, MGM’s timeless classic The Wizard of Oz will return unedited and back on free broadcast television on Friday, October 2 on MeTV. Lisa Whelchel (MeTV’s Collector’s Call) will host the presentation, featuring original Oz vignettes of exclusive interviews with experts, performers and designers. The next evening on Saturday, October 3, MeTV horror host Svengoolie will put his own spin on the timeless movie with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Encore presentations of The Wizard of Oz will also be featured later in October. Find out where to watch at MeTV.com.

The road to Oz begins Sunday, September 27, with an all-new episode of MeTV’s original series Collector’s Call, featuring collector Victoria Calamito, a leading authority on The Wizard of Oz with a collection spanning more than a century of Oz history. This is followed by the documentary The Wonderful World of Oz: The Making of a Movie Classic, hosted by Angela Landsbury. On Friday, October 2, Lisa Whelchel will host a special presentation of the 1939 masterpiece, The Wizard of Oz, marking a landmark moment as the iconic film makes its MeTV premiere and returns to broadcast television. The presentation will include original vignettes featuring exclusive interviews with experts, performers, and designers who all have had a hand in bringing Oz’s stories to screen, stage, and page. The Oz celebration continues Sunday, October 25, when the 1978 musical reimagining The Wiz makes its MeTV premiere.

Fans can also look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie, aka Rich Koz, celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster Go Home and Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.

On Saturday, October 3 and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie and the tornado that started it all with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz,

Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, hosted by The Sven Squad featuring Sarah Palmer as the gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder as the devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein) and Bill Leff as the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo. This year’s House of Svengoolie lineup includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford) and This Island Earth.

The scares don’t stop there! Beginning October 19, MeTV weekday mornings get spooky too with Toon In With Me’s annual “Boo Bash.” Hosted by Bill the Cartoon Curator and Toony the Talking Tuna, the two-week celebration will feature Halloween-themed episodes filled with surprises, classic cartoons and plenty of smile-inducing morning laughs for the whole family. MeTV will also scare up marathons of spooky episodes from classic TV westerns on Saturday, October 3 and classic sitcom favorites on Sunday, October 18.

Programming highlights for Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza 2026 are as follows:

MeTV’S HALLOWEEN BOO-NANZA

2026 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2026

COLLECTOR’S CALL – “Meet Victoria Calamito” – (6:30 – 7:00 pm ET/PT)

Tori Calamito is a social media content creator and a leading authority on The Wizard of Oz. And in addition to podcasting about all things Oz on Facebook, Tik Tok and Instagram, she’s assembled a collection of Oz memorabilia that spans more than a century – from the first edition of the original Oz book, to stage-worn costumes from the “Wicked” musical, and beyond. Lisa’s invited pop-culture expert and “Collector’s Call” favorite John Ragusa to appraise Tori’s entire collection – including such show-stopping pieces as autographs of the stars of the classic 1939 movie, a limited-edition “Wicked” themed makeup kit from Ariana Grande’s cosmetics company, and a vintage Tin Man squeeze-toy so rare that, in John’s words, it “barely exists.” John also tries to tempt Tori into making a trade, offering a beloved item from her childhood in exchange for a much more modern Oz artifact. Find out if the dream that he dares to dream really does come true – or whether it turns out to be a horse of a different color.

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF OZ: THE MAKING OF A MOVIE CLASSIC – (7 – 8:00 pm ET/PT)

Hosted by Angela Lansbury, this 1990 documentary offers rare behind-the-scenes footage from The Wizard of Oz plus fascinating reminiscences from the cast members and their families.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026

Broadcast Event!

THE WIZARD OF OZ – Hosted by Lisa Whelchel – 7:00-9:30 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the other’s wishes. Lisa Whelchel hosts the special presentation, which will also include original vignettes featuring exclusive interviews with experts, performers, and designers who all have had a hand in bringing Oz’s stories to screen, stage, and page.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2026

Full Day Programming!

CLASSIC WESTERNS HALLOWEEN EPISODES (10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET/PT)

Wild Wild West, “Night of the Man-Eating House” (10 – 11 am ET/PT)

Wagon Train, “Little Girl Lost” (11 am – 12 pm ET/PT)

The Big Valley, “A Noose Is Waiting” (12 – 1 pm ET/PT)

Gunsmoke, “Legal Revenge” (1 – 1:30 pm ET/PT)

Gunsmoke, “Night Incident” (1:30 – 2 pm ET/PT)

Bonanza, “Dark Star” (2 – 3 pm ET/PT)

The Rifleman, “Face of Yesterday” (3 – 3:30 pm ET/PT)

The Rifleman, “Hostages to Fortune” (3:30 – 4 pm ET/PT)

Rawhide, “Incident of the Murder Steer” (4 – 5 pm ET/PT)

Have Gun, Will Travel, “No Visitors” (5 – 5:30 pm ET/PT)

Wanted: Dead or Alive, “Witch Women” (5:30 – 6 pm ET/PT)

Svengoolie Double Feature!

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the other’s wishes.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – “Invisible Man Returns” (10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET/PT). 1940, Stars Vincent Price, Cedric Hardwicke.

A coal miner framed for fratricide takes a drug which grants invisibility, and also madness!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2026

FANTASY ISLAND – “Unholy Wedlock” (4-5 pm ET/PT)

Young bachelor Danny Collier gets into trouble in his quest to marry his fiancee. A woman needs Roarke’s help to defeat a dangerous ghost and end a nightmare.

THE LOVE BOAT – “Ship of Ghouls” (5-6 pm ET/PT)

The Amazing Alonzo performs illusions for his fans while neglecting gal pal Ramona. Dr. Diller and his wife don’t know that their son Bobby lies to get attention. Julie’s friend Karen has facial scars after an accident and is insecure.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2026

Svengoolie Double Feature!

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – “Munster Go Home” (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis.

The Munsters travel to England after Herman discovers he’s the new Lord of the Munster Hall.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – “Berserk” (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1967, Stars Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin, Diana Dors.

A scheming circus owner finds her authority challenged when a vicious killer targets the show.

CLASSIC SCI-FI HALLOWEEN EPISODES (1:00 am – 5:00 am ET/PT)

Lost in Space, “Ghost in Space” (1 AM- 2AM ET/PT)

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea “Night of Terror” (2AM-3AM ET/PT)

Land of the Giants “Nightmare” (3AM-4AM ET/PT)

The Time Tunnel “Ghost of Nero” (4AM-5AM ET/PT)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2026

FANTASY ISLAND – “Stark Terror / Rogues and Riches” (4-5 pm ET/PT)

A young, traumatized girl wishes to relive the night of her mother’s murder to find out if she is guilty of the death. A young attorney travels back to 18th-century England to convince his client to return to the present day.

THE LOVE BOAT – “The Eyes of Love / Masquerade / Hollywood Royalty / The Caper: Part 1” (5-6 pm ET/PT)

Former blind schoolmates reunite, but one has his sight. Hollywood couple Bill and Roz arrive with a big diamond that tempts crooks. Alan’s wife Barbara and mistress Cathy are both on board. A Masquerade night moves the plots along.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2026

THE WIZARD OF OZ – Hosted by Lisa Whelchel – 7:00-9:30 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the other’s wishes. Lisa Whelchel hosts the special presentation, which will also include original vignettes featuring exclusive interviews with experts, performers, and designers who all have had a hand in bringing Oz’s stories to screen, stage, and page.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026

Svengoolie Double Feature!

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1978, Stars: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum.

When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city’s residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – “This Island Earth” (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, Rex Reason.

Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth’s scientists to help them fight an inter-planetary war.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026

Full Day Programming!

CLASSIC SITCOM SPOOKY EPISODES (10:00 am – 1:00 am ET/PT)

The Brady Bunch, “Fright Night” (10 – 10:30 am ET/PT)

The Brady Bunch, “The Great Earring Caper” (10:30 – 11 am ET/PT)

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Trick or Treat” (11 – 11:30 am ET/PT)

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Ghost of Clampett Castle” (11:30am – 12 pm ET/PT)

The Andy Griffith Show, “The Haunted House” (12 – 12:30 pm ET/PT)

I Love Lucy, “The Seance” (12:30 – 1 pm ET/PT)

Leave It to Beaver, “The Haunted House” (1 – 1:30 pm ET/PT)

Leave It to Beaver, “Beaver’s Long Night” (1:30 – 2 pm ET/PT)

Gilligan’s Island, “Ghost a Go-Go” (2 – 2:30 pm ET/PT)

Gilligan’s Island, “Up At Bat” 2:30 – 3 pm ET/PT)

Mama’s Family, “A Grave Mistake” (3 – 3:30 pm ET/PT)

Mama’s Family, “Farewell Frannie” (3:30 – 4 pm ET/PT)

Fantasy Island, “Devil Stick/Touch And Go” (4 – 5 pm ET/PT)

The Love Boat, “The Eyes of Love/Masquerade/Hollywood Royalty/The Caper Part 2” (5 – 6 pm ET/PT)

The Golden Girls, “Nothing To Fear But Feat Itself” (6 – 6:30 pm ET/PT)

M*A*S*H, “Trick or Treatment” (7 – 7:30 pm ET/PT)

Everybody Loves Raymond, “Halloween Candy” (10 – 10:30 pm ET/PT)

The Dick Van Dyke Show, “Uhny Uftz” (12 – 12:30 am ET/PT)

The Dick Van Dyke Show, “Long Night’s Journey Into Day” (12:30 – 1 am ET/PT)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19-FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 (7-9AM ET/PT)

TOON IN WITH ME’S “BOO BASH”

A special two-week Toon In With Me event featuring spooky fun with Bill and Toony and Halloween-themed classic cartoons.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2026

Svengoolie Double Feature!

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – “Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man” (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles.

The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein’s inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – “Revenge of the Creature” (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield.

Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2026

THE WIZARD OF OZ Hosted by Lisa Whelchel – (11:00am 1:30 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the other’s wishes. Lisa Whelchel hosts the special presentation, which will also include original vignettes featuring exclusive interviews with experts, performers, and designers who all have had a hand in bringing Oz’s stories to screen, stage, and page.

MeTV Premiere!

THE WIZ – (1:30-4:30 pm ET/PT) 1978, Stars Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell.

When Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy is miraculously whisked away to an urban fantasy land called Oz, she goes in search of the Wiz, a wizard who can help her get back to Manhattan, along with the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ: THE MAKING OF A MOVIE CLASSIC (4:30-5:30 pm ET/PT)

Hosted by Angela Lansbury, this 1990 documentary offers rare behind-the-scenes footage from The Wizard of Oz plus fascinating reminiscences from the cast members and their families.

THE WIZARD OF OZ Hosted by Lisa Whelchel – (5:30-8 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the other’s wishes. Lisa Whelchel hosts the special presentation, which will also include original vignettes featuring exclusive interviews with experts, performers, and designers who all have had a hand in bringing Oz’s stories to screen, stage, and page.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2026

Special Svengoolie Event!

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the other’s wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson.

A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts