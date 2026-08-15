Masterchef Recap for Tag Team

Masterchef on Fox is down to ten cooks, which means the pressure is on! This week, Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich will judge them on their tag team challenge, based on the new movie Forgotten Island.

The teams are as follows:

Aishu and Jaime, Basia and Foo, Dave and Jake, Heidi and Julia, and Peter and Tkaiya.

The teams are assigned Shepherd’s Pie (like Chef Gordon Ramsay’s mom used to make), striped bass and dirty rice (per Chef Tiffany’s request) or veal Milanese (Chef Joe’s choice) to cook. They will be making all three dishes with each judge tasting their own requested dish.

They must look and taste identical to the sample dishes the chefs made.

One chef will cook until they are told to switch. They will tag team until the dish is done in 75 minutes.

Since there are only five teams, everyone will be judged tonight.

As always, the judges walk around to check out each dish, offer advice and give commentary.

Aishu burns her foot while cooking.

Foo drops some food and Jaime seems to be freaking out under the pressure.

Heidi rushes and forgets ingredients, causing Julia and Chef Gordon Ramsay to become frustrated.

Peter and Tkaiya’s Shepherd’s pie is burned on top.

After a whirlwind of cooking, chaos and crazy moments, time is up and it is time to taste and judge each dish.

Peter and Tkaiya:

Chef Gordon Ramsay: Their Shepherd’s pie is flavorful, albeit a bit overcooked.

Chef Tiffany: The fish is delicious and well cooked, but the rice isn’t quite up to par with Tiffany’s.

Chef Joe: The Milanese is a bit on the thick side, but well-seasoned and tender.

Heidi and Julia:

Chef Gordon Ramsay: The lamb is delicious, but the mashed potato is a bit sloppy.

Chef Tiffany: The fish is undercooked and the whole thing is under seasoned and missing elements.

Chef Joe: The dish is appealing to the eye and also cooked properly.

Aishu and Jaime:

Chef Gordon Ramsay: The dish is fatty, resembles a zit and is unappetizing.

Chef Tiffany: It is messy, raw in the center and not seasoned properly.

Chef Joe: The sauce is thick but the veal was fried properly.

Dave and Jake:

Chef Gordon Ramsay: The dish looks, smells and tastes fantastic.

Chef Tiffany: It is a beautiful dish!

Chef Joe: It is a dead ringer to his own dish.

Basia and Foo:

Chef Gordon Ramsay: The mashed potato is good, but the lamb is over seasoned.

Chef Tiffany: The fish is okay, but the rice isn’t to her standards.

Chef Joe: It is burned, super thick and disrespects the integrity of the dish.

Jake and Dave win an advantage in the next challenge and get to go to the premiere of the movie.

Aishu and Jaime are eliminated.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]