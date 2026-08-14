Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Renewed for Season Two
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Renewed for Season Two
- The acclaimed Max Original comedy series STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE, from Warner Bros. Television, has been renewed for a second season.
- From creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, the first season is HBO Max’s second-biggest comedy launch ever globally.
- Fans and critics alike have raved about the first season. Shortly after debuting in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE was minted “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. Slate hailed it as “the most dynamic sitcom that has ever existed” and NPR called it “relentlessly, inventively funny.” The Wall Street Journal deemed it “otherworldly hilarious” while CBR noted it’s “a hysterical must-watch.” TVLine noted it’s “bold, funny, and ambitious” and TheWrap called it “addictive” and “brilliant.”
- Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, quote: “We’re delighted with how this hilarious, genre-bending show from Chuck, Zak, and Bill has connected with the audience, both devotees of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and new fans alike. Along with everyone else, we can’t wait to see the worlds they conjure for these beloved characters next season.”
- Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, quote: “Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE — a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made ‘The Big Bang Theory’ so special. It’s been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can’t wait to continue exploring the multiverse in season two.”
- Season 1 logline: Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from “The Big Bang Theory.” As the title implies, things don’t go well.
- Season 1 cast: The series stars Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Kripke).
- Season 1 credits: The series, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is executive producer and directs multiple episodes.
- New episodes of STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE are being released weekly on HBO Max, with the season finale scheduled for release on Thursday, September 24. Follow the series @stuartfails
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