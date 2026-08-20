Legends to Air on FX

– “Sons of Anarchy” fans are in for a wild ride with FX’s “Legends,” a new original limited series featuring “SOA” stars in a meta-thriller from Charlie Hunnam coming to FX and Hulu.

When the cast of “Sons of Anarchy” reunites at a fan convention after more than a decade, the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show.

Playing themselves in this real-world adventure, Hunnam will star with Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Theo Rossi with additional cast to be announced.

“When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision,” said Nick Grad, FX Entertainment President. “Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.”

FX’s “Legends” is developed and executive produced by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, with Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel and Jackie Cohn also serving as executive producers. The series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.

Hunnam is returning to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award. He is currently in production on the upcoming BBC series adaptation of John le Carré’s novel, “Legacy of Spies.” Hunnam is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

About FX

FX, a division of Disney Entertainment, is a global multiplatform brand that develops, produces, commissions and markets original programming for Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., and Disney+ in all other international territories. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some of the most-critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand’s current and legacy titles include the dramas “Alien: Earth,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” “The Americans,” “The Beauty,” “Clipped,” “Damages,” “Dying for Sex,” “Fargo,” “FEUD,” “Justified,” “Love Story,” “Nip/Tuck,” “The Old Man,” “The Patient,” “Pose,” “Rescue Me,” “The Shield,” “Shōgun,” “Say Nothing,” “Snowfall” and “Sons of Anarchy;” the comedies “Archer,” “Atlanta,” “The Bear,” “Better Things,” “DAVE,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Lowdown,” “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows;” and a slate of docuseries and documentary films including “Welcome to Wrexham,” “The New York Times Presents” and “Dear Mama.”

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