Sammi’s Favorite Things: 3rd Bottle

As someone who frequents wineries, it is always a challenge to find a way to bring all that delicious wine home! Either it is in a cardboard box, a bag that could give way at any moment or you are just carrying the bottle and hope it won’t break on the ride home. What to do, what to do?

Enter 3rd bottle, invented by Jeanine Lum. Our girl Jeanine was also in a similar predicament and needed a way to get her wine delivered home safely, especially when traveling. It is one of the greatest in modern technology, not only for transporting wine, but also other bottled products that need to be kept at a specific temperature while on the go.

Check out more information below!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts