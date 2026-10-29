Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 10/29/2026

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Georgie and Mandy talking about Dallas Cowboys and their cheerleaders, not for a fantasy role play, like Connor thinks, but for Halloween costumes.

Audrey thinks that CeeCee would make an adorable football. Georgie thinks this is the last time they will be able to dress in family costumes before CeeCee would want to choose her own.

They then decide on a commentator, ‘the hot blonde’ and a T-Rex. Mandy wants Mary to make it, but Georgie doesn’t want to ask her since there is still tension due to the whole Fred issue. Audrey offers to make it since Mandy can’t sew.

Later on, Mandy talks costumes and Halloween with Mary, who says Fred is out of town. She says that she and Jesus will be handing out candy and bible verses together.

Missy says she is going to the mall with Heather to get their Spice Girls costumes. She is going as Ginger Spice, which Mary thinks is very seasonal.

Mary asks what CeeCee is going to be and when she finds out it is a dinosaur, offers to make the costume. Mandy says Audrey is making it, which upsets Mary since she knows Georgie is still punishing her for Fred.

Audrey is struggling with the costume. Connor is going as Phantom of the Opera and terrifying the children with his music. Jim thinks he should be a grown up is glad he isn’t trick or treating.

Audrey is still frustrated and wants to restart the costume, but Jim thinks it is fine with the circle thing, triangle thing and the square thing. Connor snarks that he knows his shapes and says they can say CeeCee made it, making Audrey feel worse.

Georgie invites Jim to go trick or treating and says he doesn’t want to be with a kid in an itchy costume with a sugar high. He says that they won’t let CeeCee eat that much candy and Jim says he was talking about him.

Ruben comes in with movies for his date, leading to the men debating over the sexiest monsters, Ruben’s love life and what movies he should actually bring.

Connor tests out scary music while Audrey shows off the finished costume. Mary comes over with her costume she made, leading to the women fighting, Connor narrating it with music and Audrey kicking Mary out and trying to destroy the costume.

Mandy finds it in the garbage and asks why she threw it out since it is amazing. Audrey tells her Mary made it, so she tries to backpedal and say Audrey’s is better. Georgie comes home and does the same thing, with Audrey giving up and saying CeeCee should just wear Mary’s since she is being the bigger person.

Missy tries to leave in her Ginger Spice costume, which Mary says that she looks like a ‘British stripper,’ causing them to fight and Missy to storm off.

Connor tries to scare trick or treaters but only gets teased.

Everyone thinks CeeCee is the cutest in her costume, upsetting Audrey.

Jim goes to get his wallet at the store, where he sees Ruben watching movies. It turns out Abuela has the date and he is all alone, so Jim decides to keep him company with pizza and beer.

Audrey throws eggs at Mary’s house, but she thinks it is Missy throwing the eggs. When Missy comes home, she wonders if people think Sheldon still lives there. Mary continues to blame her, punishes her and makes her clean up. Missy is not happy and says she should have been given a chance to answer before actually egging her.

Ruben and Jim talk about movies and how Ruben feels lonely. Jim tells him to give himself credit and that a smart, kind guy will make a great dad someday. Ruben says Jim is good at this and he answers that he has a lot of experience having a teenage girl.

Georgie and Mandy relax after putting CeeCee to bed. Missy comes over to tell them about the fight and wants to stay over. Audrey says she believes her and can stay as long as she wants.

Missy tells Jim about gossip and he tells her not to get bangs. Georgie tells her to ger ready for school and even though Missy says she had a rough night, Mandy tells her to go. Mandy tries to talk about her night, but Jim is tapped out.

Mary comes over to get Missy, only to get into a fight with Audrey. She says Missy can stay and enjoy having a teenage daughter. Mandy wonders what happened to all the eggs.

Georgie tells Missy to hurry in the bathroom, but she is in the shower. Mandy rushes to use her parents’ shower, while Georgie uses the sink. Jim wonders how this is their life now while Audrey says they are winning as the episode comes to a close.

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