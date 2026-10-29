Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86

Sad news for Hollywood today. Patrick Stewart, best known for playing Captain Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor X in the X-Men franchise, has died. He was 86 years old.

According to his rep, death came after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia”

His family shared a statement on social media:

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TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

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