Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86
Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86
Sad news for Hollywood today. Patrick Stewart, best known for playing Captain Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor X in the X-Men franchise, has died. He was 86 years old.
According to his rep, death came after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia”
His family shared a statement on social media:
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TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.
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