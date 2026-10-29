Janelle James To Host 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that award-winning actress and comedian Janelle James will host the 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Returning to E! for the third consecutive year, and to USA Network for the second, the telecast will air live on both coasts from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET / 4:00-7:00 p.m. PT. The star-studded show will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement.

Nominations in both the film and television categories for the annual event will be announced by Live From E!’s Erin Lim Rhodes and Will Marfuggi at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT on Friday, December 4 on E! and USA Network linear channels, along with CriticsChoice.com, E! Online, and on CCA’s and E!’s social platforms.

“For over three decades, the Critics Choice Awards have been the place where the conversation about the year’s best work really takes off – and who better to host a show about the best of TV and film than one of the very best in the business?” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We are so honored to have the incredible Janelle James join us to host this year’s Critics Choice Awards.”

“Janelle brings a singular comedic voice and sharp point of view to the stage, and we’re thrilled to welcome her as host of the 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards,” said Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, VERSANT. “The Critics Choice Awards celebrate the year’s most exceptional work across film and television, and we look forward to once again sharing this special night with audiences on E! and USA Network.”

Janelle James is an award-winning actress and comedian best known for her scene-stealing role as Ava Coleman in ABC’s Emmy-nominated comedy series Abbott Elementary. James will debut her first hour-long stand-up special, Janelle James: How Romantic, on Netflix on November 10.

James has earned widespread acclaim for her performance on Abbott Elementary, including five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, a 2026 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and nominations from the Independent Spirit Awards, Gotham Awards, and Television Critics Association. She also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2023 and 2026, with additional nominations in 2024 and 2025.

Named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2020 and a New Face at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival in 2016, James continues to headline tours nationwide. Additional TV and film credits include writing and acting on Showtime’s Black Monday and Apple TV’s Central Park, as well as a role in the feature film One of Them Days, which earned her a 2026 NAACP Image Award nomination. James is also developing Rock City, a new Hulu comedy she is co-writing and executive producing alongside David Caspe.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Sponsors of the Awards include DAOU Vineyards, FIJI Water, and Hendrick’s Gin.

Follow the 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.

Digital assets including the logo and Janelle James’s headshot can be found HERE.

To apply for PRESS credentials to cover the RED CARPET and/or PRESS ROOM, please visit:

PRESS CREDENTIAL APPLICATION FOR THE 32ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

DEADLINE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2026

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About the Critics Choice Association

Founded in 1995, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is one of the largest critics organizations in the world, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It is known for presenting the annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest in cinematic and television achievement for over three decades.

With a commitment to recognizing industry creatives and professionals across genres, CCA has expanded its slate of events over the years to include the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA also produces a series of Celebration events to recognize historically underrepresented communities, including the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, Celebration of AAPI Cinema and Television, and Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television.

For more information, visit www.CriticsChoice.com and follow along on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also Critics Choice Announces New Awards Show Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts