Emmy Awards 2026 Winners

Outstanding Drama

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

WINNER: The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Lead Actress in a Drama

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

WINNER: Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

WINNER: Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

WINNER: Widow’s Bay

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking Supporting Actor in a Comedy Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

WINNER: Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Reality Competition Program Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

WINNER: The Traitors Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

WINNER: DTF St. Louis

Love Story Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

WINNER: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me See also Emmy Nominated Soap Star Jennifer Bassey Talks to TVGrapevine Outstanding Scripted Variety Series The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

WINNER: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary (Quinta Brunson for “Team Building”)

The Chair Company (Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”)

The Comeback (Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow for “Valerie Does It All”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky for “Hacks”)

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat(Anthony King for “Mergers and Acquisitions”)

WINNER: Widow’s Bay (Katie Dippold for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”) Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary (Randall Einhorn for “Ballgame”)

The Bear (Christopher Storer for “Bears”)

The Chair Company (Andrew DeYoung for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello for “Hacks”)

The Ms. Pat Show (Mary Lou Belli for “Give It Arrest”)

WINNER: Widow’s Bay (Hiro Murai for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”) Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series The Diplomat (Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn for “Amagansett”)

The Pitt (Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill for “1:00 PM”)

The Pitt (Valerie Chu for “12:00 PM”)

Industry (Mickey Down and Konrad Kay for “Dear Henry”)

WINNER: Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”)

Slow Horses (Will Smith for “Scars”)

Task (Brad Ingelsby for “A Still Small Voice”) Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series The Gilded Age (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “My Mind Is Made Up”)

Paradise (Hanelle M. Culpepper for “Exodus”)

The Pitt (Noah Wyle for “12:00 PM”)

Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”)

WINNER: Slow Horses (Saul Metzstein for “Scars”)

Task (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river”) See also Creative Arts Emmys 2024 Winners Part 2

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