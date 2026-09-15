The Diplomat The Gilded Age A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Paradise WINNER: The Pitt Pluribus Slow Horses Your Friends & Neighbors
Lead Actress in a Drama
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt WINNER: Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses WINNER: Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding Comedy
Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Margo’s Got Money Troubles Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking WINNER: Widow’s Bay
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster WINNER: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary WINNER: Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles WINNER: Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race Survivor Top Chef WINNER: The Traitors
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault The Beast in Me Beef WINNER: DTF St. Louis Love Story
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me WINNER: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef WINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (Quinta Brunson for “Team Building”) The Chair Company (Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”) The Comeback (Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow for “Valerie Does It All”) Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky for “Hacks”) Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat(Anthony King for “Mergers and Acquisitions”) WINNER: Widow’s Bay (Katie Dippold for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (Randall Einhorn for “Ballgame”) The Bear (Christopher Storer for “Bears”) The Chair Company (Andrew DeYoung for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”) Hacks (Lucia Aniello for “Hacks”) The Ms. Pat Show (Mary Lou Belli for “Give It Arrest”) WINNER: Widow’s Bay (Hiro Murai for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Diplomat (Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn for “Amagansett”) The Pitt (Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill for “1:00 PM”) The Pitt (Valerie Chu for “12:00 PM”) Industry (Mickey Down and Konrad Kay for “Dear Henry”) WINNER: Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”) Slow Horses (Will Smith for “Scars”) Task (Brad Ingelsby for “A Still Small Voice”)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Gilded Age (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “My Mind Is Made Up”) Paradise (Hanelle M. Culpepper for “Exodus”) The Pitt (Noah Wyle for “12:00 PM”) Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”) WINNER: Slow Horses (Saul Metzstein for “Scars”) Task (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river”)
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.