Kurt Deimer Releases Silent Lucidity

Rock musician, actor, songwriter and filmmaker Kurt Deimer is honoring Suicide Prevention Month with a deeply personal reinvention of the Queensrÿche classic song “Silent Lucidity,” featuring Queensrÿche legend Geoff Tate.

Watch Kurt Deimer’s “Silent Lucidity” video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDUQknc4abs

Originally released by Queensrÿche in 1990, “Silent Lucidity” was written by guitarist Chris DeGarmo as a song about lucid dreaming and offering comfort to someone who is frightened or overwhelmed. Deimer’s new interpretation preserves that spirit while bringing an intensely personal perspective to its message of reassurance and human connection.

“I have always been a fan of Chris DeGarmo, who is the lead guitarist of Queensrÿche and the writer of the song,” says Deimer. “I recorded it the day before my Grandmother passed, and it was a very intense and profound experience for me. My heart was really touched by it.”

Deimer knows firsthand what it means to struggle with mental health. “I am someone that had crippling anxiety and a panic disorder and almost died from it when I was younger,” he explains. “I did not think about suicide, but I worked very, very hard to get through those issues. I am a different human being now. There have been a lot of changes in society that became apparent after Covid and I am incredibly concerned about bullying om social media and the stress and negative impact it has on individuals.”

The video for Deimer’s take on “Silent Lucidity” was directed by Paul Boyd and Ed Shiers and reinforces the song’s message with raw footage from the studio sessions featuring Deimer and Tate. Rather than simply creating a traditional performance video, Deimer wanted audiences to see the emotion and authenticity behind the recording while also providing information for people who may be struggling and need support.

“Working with Geoff Tate on this song was amazing,” shares Deimer. “Along with Chris Lord-Alge, Geoff is a huge mentor to me. The music video shows the raw footage of us all in the studio recording it because we really wanted to show the passion, heart and soul that went into the recording process of this version of the song.”

“Silent Lucidity” is the latest single from Deimer’s sophomore full-length album, A Grog Is Born, produced by five-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Breaking Benjamin). The album also features the thunderous Top 40 Active Rock single “In Deep,” featuring Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, as well as the country-rock track “Always There.”

But Deimer’s creative world extends well beyond music. A multi-hyphenate artist who moves between music, film, acting and production, he will bring his latest cinematic project Hellbilly Hollow to select theaters on September 25th.

With Silent Lucidity, Deimer is once again using his platform to connect music, film and a larger purpose—reminding audiences that even in moments of darkness, reaching out and letting someone know they are not alone can make a difference.

Kurt Deimer Upcoming Dates

9.10.2026 Penn’s Peak w/Ted Nugent Jim Thorpe, PA

9.11.2026 Timber Rock Amphitheater w/Ted Nugent Farmington, PA

9.17.2026 New Barn Theatre w/Ted Nugent Mt. Vernon, KY

9.18.2026 The Rust Belt w/Ted Nugent East Moline, IL

Kurt Deimer Live Show/Hellbilly Hollow Screening

9.15,2026 107.3 Planet Radio Presents/Jackrabbits Jacksonville, FL

9.16. 2026 101.1 WJRR Presents/West End Sanford, FL

9.20,2026 89.7 The River Presents/Waiting Room Omaha, NE

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