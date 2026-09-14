The Alessi Brothers Release New Music

The Alessi Brothers are set to release their new album “Sign of the Times” to all the major music services, featuring their first single “Be Myself” and many more soon to be classics.

The Alessi Brothers are Billy and Bobby Alessi, an American pop singer-songwriter duo and identical twins born on Long Island, New York, best known for their 1977 hit “Oh Lori” and the song “Savin’ the Day” from the Ghostbusters soundtrack.

About the album, Bobby Alessi remarked, “Billy and I are so proud of our new album, Sign Of The Times; it has so much of what our fans have loved about us since the beginning, beautiful songs, melodies that stay with you, wonderful stories that comes from the heart, our classic inspired harmonies and the production is above par. This is a must have Alessi album”.

All songs were written and performed by the Alessi Brothers. This record is Co-Produced by Stephen Marcuccio who has been representing the Alessi Brothers music career for over the past 30 years.

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The Alessi Brothers’ timeless melodies have remained ethereal in American popular music, and have grown even more beloved across the globe, garnering nearly 50 million listens and averaging 350K monthly listeners on Spotify. Take for instance their hit song “Seabird,” the gentle tune is a favorite of British born superstar Harry Styles, as he featured the track on his Apple Music “at home” playlist to endure the pandemic. “Seabird” was also used during the credits of Taika Waititi’s film “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and in the new comedy-drama series “Resident Alien”. Additionally, their tune “Do You Feel It” was recently sampled by The xx on “Say Something Loving“. They are also an unabashed favorite of international supermodel, author, and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Even as their songs “Seabird”, “Oh Lori,” “Put Away Your Love,” “Sad Songs,” and “All for a Reason” charted around the globe, The Alessi Brothers made a second career writing music for other world renowned artists – such as Peter Frampton, Frankie Valli and Olivia Newton John and in films and commercials the world has grown to love.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts