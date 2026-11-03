Latin Grammy Awards Gift Lounge Goodies for 2026 Announced

Las Vegas will once again set the stage for The Biggest Night in Latin Music® when the Latin Recording Academy® presents the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Broadcasting live from the legendary MGM Grand Garden Arena,

the ceremony airs across TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central),following a one-hour pre-show kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central).

Behind the scenes, the evening’s presenters and performers are invited to enjoy a favorite tradition of awards week: a visit to the Official Talent Gift Lounge.

Part VIP hospitality retreat and part brand showcase, the Gift Lounge gives artists a welcome moment to relax, revel and refuel between rehearsals. For participating companies, it offers something even more valuable: a direct, personal connection with the global tastemakers

and icons gathered for Latin music’s most celebrated night.

Open throughout all three days of rehearsals, the Official Talent Gift Lounge will showcase a collection of gifts from this year’s sponsors and supporters. Artists stopping by can look forward to TastySounds revolutionary bone-conduction audio lollipops and the AMOS Christmas Advent Calendar packed with daily candy surprises from AMOS SWEETS, the heritage-inspired premium luggage collection from American Airlines x July, an exclusiveBACARDÍ Rum gift set featuring BACARDÍ Carta Blanca, a selection of luxury fragrances that evoke enchanting memories and timeless experiences from Bharara, a curated selection of patented dietary supplements based on cell regenerative technology fromGLYMATE, flavorful frozen yogurt and travel-inspired merch from llaollao, and a sampling of “the best doughnuts in Las Vegas” courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Detailed giftinformation can be found below.

Confirmed artists set to appear at the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards include Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Daddy Yankee, Jorge Drexler, Silvana Estrada, Kany García, Juanes, Carín León, Mon Laferte, Vivir Quintana, Rawayana, Rosalía, Elena Rose, Xavi and returning host Roselyn Sánchez.

OFFICIAL TALENT GIFT LOUNGE FEATURED GIFTS

AMOS SWEETS

Amos TastySounds is Amos Sweets’ revolutionary bone-conduction audio lollipop that

brings to life the idea “Listen To Music Through Your Mouth.” Merging flavour and sound, this

sugar-free, fruit-forward candy delivers music directly through bone conduction once put in

the mouth, no headphones needed, with up to 60 minutes of playback. TastySounds creates

a unique multisensory, social-first candy experience and represents Amos’ continuous

innovation within the global confectionery space.

Our flagship seasonal gift is the AMOS Christmas Advent Calendar. This 24-day Christmas

countdown box reveals a new candy surprise daily from December 1 all the way to

Christmas Eve. Equipped with premium magnetic double doors, it opens into a stunning

display and can be reused as holiday decor. Packed with AMOS, Peelerz, 4D and

TastySounds candies for the whole family.

https://www.amossweets.com/

AMERICAN AIRLINES x JULY HERITAGE-INSPIRED LUGGAGE COLLECTION

American Airlines and July celebrate the centennial milestone with a first-of-its-kind luggage

collection that extends the airline’s 100-year legacy into a premium lifestyle product.

Blending nostalgia, aviation heritage, and modern innovation, the premium pieces feature

historic Astrojet™ exterior colorways and an interior showcasing the classic Vignelli-

designed Silverbird™ logo. This thoughtfully curated collaboration highlights the enduring

connection travelers share with the American Airlines brand, moving it seamlessly beyond

air travel.

https://july.com/us/american-airlines-july/

BACARDÍ RUM

BACARDÍ, the world’s most awarded rum and 160 years of heritage, craftsmanship and

celebration to the Latin GRAMMYs. Founded in Santiago de Cuba in 1862, BACARDÍ

continues to bring people together through unforgettable moments. Guests visiting the Gift

Lounge will receive an exclusive edition Latin GRAMMYs bottle, a special keepsake

celebrating the spirit of music, culture and legendary moments.

https://www.bacardi.com

BHARARA

Bharara is not just a fragrance brand; it’s a gateway to a world of enchanting memories and

timeless experiences. Let our fragrances take you on a voyage through time, evoking

happiness and fond recollections. Talent will have their choice of three best-selling Bharara

fragrances:

Bharara Rey de Reyes: a commanding and sophisticated fragrance created as a tribute to

the Latin American community and the enduring bond it shares with Bharara. An expression

of strength, elegance, and quiet confidence, vibrant bergamot, pink pepper, and cardamom

meet aromatic lavender and geranium, settling into a rich foundation of patchouli, creamy

sandalwood and sensual musks that leave an unforgettable trail.

Bharara King: a timeless composition that expresses modern luxury with radiant confidence

and effortless allure. Luminous citrus opens the fragrance before revealing a vibrant fruity

heart, settling into a smooth, enveloping base of white musk, amber and creamy vanilla.

Bharara Queen: a radiant and elegant fragrance that captures modern femininity with luminous charm and graceful depth. Sparkling citrus and airy florals open the composition

before a delicate bouquet unfolds into a warm, sensual base of caramel, vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

www.bhararabeauty.com

GLYMATE

GLYMATE offers a curated selection of patented dietary supplements featuring cell-

regenerative technology, including its flagship Sugar Balance formula that supports healthy

insulin production and energy conversion from glucose, alongside targeted formulas for

joint, liver, heart and digestive wellness. All products are manufactured under strict GMP

standards.

www.glymateusa.com

LLAOLLAO

Guests will enjoy a sampling of flavorful llaollao frozen yogurt while scooping up an

assortment of merch including a passport holder & luggage tag travel set, a fun selection of

bag charms and stylish travel pouches.

www.llaollaoweb.com

PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS

Pinkbox Doughnuts is serving up the best doughnuts in Las Vegas – with a fun, modern-day

twist on your old-fashioned classic doughnut shop. Our doughnuts are made daily from

scratch, using time honored recipes with house made fillings & toppings. There’s a reason

we’ve been voted “Best Doughnuts in Las Vegas” from the Review Journal for the past

decade! With 14 locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Allegiant Stadium, Primm, Laughlin

and 3 locations in Utah (with more on the way!), there is a shop nearby for everyone!

www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts