Big Brother Sets Two Guinness World Records

BIG BROTHER celebrated its 1000th episode live Thursday, Aug. 27 and with this historic milestone, became the Guinness World Records title holder for most episodes of a primetime TV show and most episodes of a competitive reality TV show. During the live show, Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator Michael Empric officially presented host Julie Chen Moonves with the certificates for the two titles.

“Throughout our many summers producing BIG BROTHER, we never thought we’d reach 1,000 episodes – let alone, achieve not one but TWO Guinness World Records titles!” said executive producers Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach. “We were so thrilled to have Michael from Guinness World Records join us for our historic 1,000th episode and officially present these to our legendary host, Julie Chen Moonves! We cannot thank our now two-time Guinness World Records title-holding BIG BROTHER family enough for working tirelessly behind the scenes to get us to this unprecedented milestone.”

The record-breaking night took a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s historic 26-year run and featured surprise appearances from former Houseguests including Chelsie Baham, Dan Gheesling, Britney Haynes and Kaysar Ridha, as determined by interactive fan votes. It also kicked off the biggest twist of the summer – the Houseguests traveled back to the year 1000, where four BIG BROTHER legends will lord over the night and challenge Houseguests in a way no BIG BROTHER Houseguests have been challenged before.

Beyond tonight’s milestone, BIG BROTHER continues to deliver a standout summer for CBS, averaging 5.21 million viewersin 7-day multiplatform viewing – up +10% year over year according to Nielsen. Viewer engagement is also surging, with the show on track to reach 15 billion minutes watched this summer across BIG BROTHER and its live feeds,up +38% above last year (8.6 billion minutes). The momentum extends across key demos, with BIG BROTHER up +21% among adults 25-54 and +15% among adults 18-49 year over year.

Season 28 marks BIG BROTHER’s most original hours of programming in 25 years since the beloved show’s 2000 debut with extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the return of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season.

BIG BROTHER airs Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Remaining BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED episodes air Friday, Sept. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Friday, Sept. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

BIG BROTHER is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America with Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serving as executive producers.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs

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