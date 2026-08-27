Peter Cullen Passes Away at 85
Peter Cullen Passes Away at 85
Peter Cullen Passes Away at 85Sad news for the world of voiceover work today. Peter Cullen, best known for playing the voice of Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh and Optimus Prime in Transformers, has died. He was 85 years old.
“Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide,” his family said in a statement. “His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity and loyalty and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”
His voice work was also in projects such as DuckTales, Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, Predator and Knight Rider, as well as many other projects.
TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.