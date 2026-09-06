Big Brother 28 Recap for 9/6/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, La Trice, Taylor and Devens were on the block and up for eviction.

Devens seemed to be the main target for some, but ended up winning BB Blockbuster.

In a 6-2 vote, La Trice was evicted from the Big Brother Household and became the first member of the jury.

Nine people remain in the house, with everyone except Drew preparing for the next HOH competition!

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother.

Everyone thinks the house will be quiet now without La Trice.

Speaking of La Trice, she is more or less out due to being a stronger player. Barrett feels bad for not telling Melody and Yash about his vote, so now he must tell them.

Dee kind of wishes Devens lost BB Blockbuster and wants to break up the bros.

Taylor is sad that La Trice is gone since they were a team. She thinks they are besties and if nothing else, she is grateful the show brought them together.

Now Taylor is more determined than ever to win HOH so she can put the icons on the block.

Dee, Drew and Devens discuss the vote and wonder who voted Taylor out. They think Yash is one of them but still wonder who the second person is….to the point where Devens wonders if Dee is lying.

Melody lies about her vote and says she voted to evict La Trice.

HOH comp time! March 17th, 1601….St. Patrick’s Day!

Of course, it is a St. Patrick’s Day theme with leprechauns and pots of gold. They must roll balls on a rainbow and match each one to its corresponding color. The first to complete it wins.

Barrett wins and is HOH!

Everyone is wondering what Barrett will do. He tells Drew he and Melody are good, but says he isn’t sure if he wants to put up the icons, Yash or some combination of the four.

Melody is happy with this turn of events and hopes Barrett targets the icons.

Barrett tells Devens his plan, which Devens thinks is a bad idea.

Devens and Angela kind of get into it, making her think that the guys have some sort of alliance going on, hence, making her worried about her safety. He thinks she is shady and says they have work to do since everything is NOT okay.

Angela talks to Barrett, who tells her there is a chance she could end up on the block. To his credit, he is honest with her, but that doesn’t make her feel any better. She starts crying, but takes it in stride as they hug it out.

Dee gets wind of Barrett’s plan and is very unhappy.

Devens wants to let Barrett know that Yash took the bribe in order to save the icons from going on the block. He gets the entire house together and spills the beans.

Yash, for his part, says he only promised to keep Dee safe…..leaving out that he is actually saving the icons. Taylor understands because…..money and because the icons are being bullies.

Devens is not happy with the lies, while Barrett is left confused and hurt. Then Devens tells Taylor Yash wants her gone and everyone thinks everyone is lying.

Drew thinks all this is a good way to target Yash.

Nomination ceremony time! Angela, Dee and Devens are all on the block. Barrett tells them that they are the biggest threats and since Yash can’t put them up, he can.

The icons do not take to this kindly and yell at Yash, calling him a liar about the whole bribe debacle.

Will the icons continue to attack Yash for his lies and deception?

What about Barrett? Is he also going to share the blame for why they are on the block?

Who will win POV?

What happened to the Drew and Melody love connection?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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