Big Brother 1000th Episode Recap

This is the 1000th episode of Big Brother! To celebrate, there are several alumni on hand, along with Julie Chen Moonves sharing some of the show’s biggest moments.

We will also have this week’s Big Brother Blockbuster competition and the live eviction. Will Drew, Taylor or Mallory win BB Blockbuster? Which one will be evicted? We are about to find out.

There are flashbacks to past seasons, showing several highlights from the past 26 years.

Awards:

Favorite moment: Dan’s funeral.

Best Player to Not Win: Janelle Pierzina

Favorite Alliance: The Cookout

Favorite Iconic Quote: Rachel’s ‘Floater’s Grab a Life Vest!’

The show also won two Guinness World Records, one for most episodes of a reality show and one for most episodes of a prime time show.

Favorite Winner: Dan Gheesling

Now onto this season.

Mallory is the new target. Needless to say, she is not happy and crashes out, screaming, punching pillows and saying she hates Dee.

Melody would keep Mallory over Drew.

Barrett seems to want Taylor gone.

Mallory wants to stay, but is regretting her actions this week when it came to the HOH and Dee winning. Barrett tries to comfort her and feels bad, wondering if he can trust anyone for his own game.

The rest of the house wonders what to do and if they should really vote to get rid of Mallory.

Time for the BB Blockbuster! Taylor, Mallory and Drew have to read clues on a screen and check for the right answers.

Drew wins, which means that he is off the block.

Taylor and Mallory give their last pleas to stay.

Time to vote!

Melody votes to evict Taylor

Angela votes to evict Mallory

Barrett votes to evict Taylor

Drew votes to evict Mallory

Yash votes to evict Mallory

Haley votes to evict Mallory

Devens votes to evict Mallory

LaTrice votes to evict Mallory

Mallory is evicted in a 6-2 vote.

After Mallory talks to Julie, we find out that the twist this week is that there will be a medieval theme with no HOH, nominations or POV? What does that mean? We will find out Sunday!

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