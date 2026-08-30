Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/30/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, we celebrated the 1.000th episode of the series, where several alumni showed up to celebrate.

The house decided to get rid of Mallory, who was evicted in a 6-2 vote.

More alliances continued to fall apart.

After Mallory’s eviction, Julie Chen Moonves announced a medieval twist that would cause the live feeds to be down for a better part of the weekend.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother.

The episode picks up right after Mallory’s eviction, with Yash feeling overwhelmed about what to do if he wins HOH due to his promise to Dee after the bribe and being in other alliances.

Drew plans on sticking with the icons and abandoning his allies.

Melody is upset Mallory is gone and mad at Drew for lying to her and voting to evict Mallory. She now knows she can no longer trust him and he realizes he really messed up.

Barrett is not happy with the icons or Drew and feels like he is at a crossroads in the house.

HOH comp! We go to the medieval times, where Britney is waiting for them to host the competition…..which has been cancelled? What? Instead, by the end of the night, someone’s game will come to an end.

Everyone is confused as to what is going on.

There will be four contests to try and win the stone of safety….or convince someone to save them.

Contest one has them build a set of four candles in the fastest time without them falling.

Dee wins and can give someone else a stone of safety…..and they will also be safe for the night. She gives it to Devens.

Two people will give stones of sacrifice to face off in another medieval contest. Everyone else will go back to the house, but they will be doing more contests and possibly be given stones of safety or sacrifice later on in the game.

Drew and Haley get the stones of sacrifice.

Contest two! Cody from seasons 16 and 22 tells them that they will pack carts filled with crops in the shortest amount of time. The winner will get stones of safety and sacrifice.

La Trice worries about her own safety and is in tears. Taylor comforts her.

Drew wins and decides to use his second stone of safety on Angela. He then gives the stone of sacrifice to Barrett.

Contest three is between Barrett and Haley and hosted by Tiffany. They must take two grapes at a time, put them into a container, walk on a balance beam and bring it to a press. The first to being over twenty will win.

The winner will bring two stones of sacrifice to the house.

Barrett wins!

Who will get the stones of sacrifice? Will Haley win or get sent home? Who will win HOH? Will the winner go against the icons and put them on the block?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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