Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/13/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Kamu won the POV, making his alliance at the time Haley and Chuk think he was going to save one of them.

However, he decided NOT to use it since he is now a free agent.

Haley is the main target and is on the outs with Angela over the previous week’s vote flip.

A new alliance with Melody, Drew, Mallory and Barrett is formed, called For American People, or FAP for short.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother!

Haley and Chuk are not happy bunnies after Kamu decided to not use the POV and say they will no longer be loyal to their former alliance member.

Mallory and Devens think Chuk should go home, while everyone else think it is Haley’s time to go.

However, Drew and Barrett seem to be coming around to the idea. They just need to get Dee and Angela on board to make it happen.

Later on, La Trice, Melody, Mallory, Yash, Drew and Barrett drink wine and talk about getting the icons out of the house. Despite her trust in them, Barrett runs and spills the beans the first chance he gets, making La Trice seem like the bad guy/ringleader and blaming her for things Drew said.

All of this makes Dee wonder if keeping Haley is the better option after all.

BB Blockbuster time. The task is called Newton’s Apples and has them rolling five balls up a ramp, having them rest in the middle and then knock them down using other balls.

Haley wins and is safe!

Time for eviction:

In a 9-1 vote, Chuk is evicted from the Big Brother Household. Only Haley voted to keep him.

After he leaves the house, he tells Julie he is surprised the Tool Shed alliance fell apart the way it did and that La Trice has no idea what she is going in the game, ‘playing the game all confused,’ if you will.

He then watches his goodbye messages and goes on his way.

Who will win HOH? Will Dee and Devens use their powers? Which houseguest will win BB Time Capsule and will they get a punishment or power? Is Haley going to get revenge on La Trice? Will another alliance fall apart?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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